Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation Places 111th AED at Lake Hamilton Wastewater Treatment Plant

Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation has reached another milestone with the placement of its 111th automated external defibrillator (AED), this time at the Town of Lake Hamilton Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The AED was sponsored by Joey Foley, who works in the town’s Community Development Department as a building inspector. Foley has served in that position for three years and helped select the wastewater facility as the location for the life-saving equipment.

Foley, a lifelong Polk County resident who grew up in Auburndale and now lives in Winter Haven, has spent nearly 50 years entertaining audiences throughout the area.

He began performing in the late 1970s as a member of the Black Mountain Cloggers before forming the Midnight Clogging Express in the early 1990s. He continued with the group until his retirement from clogging in 2015. Today, he continues performing classic country music on weekends with the Joey Foley Trio.

Foley said he initially explored several possible locations for an AED with Melanie Brown Culpepper Beilke, but many of the places he had in mind already were equipped with AEDs by Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation.

He eventually contacted Town Administrator Brittany for suggestions, and she recommended the new wastewater treatment plant. Because the facility was still under construction, the placement had to wait until the project was further along.

Foley has worked with Melanie on various fundraising projects in the Winter Haven area for approximately 10 years.

“Seeing her growth in the past year that lead to her starting CCF is amazing. I am so proud of Mel B,” Foley said.

Although Foley had helped raise money for AED placements in the past, he said this was his first time attending an educational presentation about the equipment.

He praised the demonstration by Eric Shimcus, which covered AED operation, CPR for adults and infants, the Heimlich maneuver and Narcan for drug overdoses.

Cathy Sumner, office manager at the Town of Lake Hamilton Wastewater Management, has been with the town for two years and eight months. She also shared her thoughts about the AED placement and the educational presentation.

Sumner said she had previously read about Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation but did not know the story behind its creation until hearing Melanie speak that evening.

“Hearing her story I had tears listening to her tell her story and I learned a lot about the AED and also was thought a lot about CPR and the AED that I had no idea,” Sumner said.

She also praised Melanie, her husband Brian and also Eric Shimcus for their knowledge and willingness to share information with the employees.

“Eric was awesome on his presentation,” Sumner said.

Sumner said she felt honored to be part of the evening and expressed gratitude to those involved in the foundation and its mission.

“I felt honored and blessed to be a part of that evening and grateful that there are people out there like Melanie, Brian and Eric for taking their time and resources to help others from their hearts and no other reason but to help others to not feel the pain that she went through.”

She also thanked Foley for sponsoring the AED at the new wastewater treatment plant, describing him as an amazing person who has made another meaningful contribution to the community.

The placement of the 111th AED marks another step in Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation’s efforts to expand access to life-saving equipment and provide communities with the education needed to respond during cardiac emergencies.