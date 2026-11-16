Providence Christian Sweeps Lakeland’s Parkway Christian Academy in Basketball Doubleheader

Parkway Christian Academy of Lakeland dropped both ends of a basketball doubleheader Friday at Providence Christian in Riverview.

The boys lost 51-39. The girls lost 37-12. Both were conference games, according to MaxPreps.

In the boys game, Providence led 9-3 after one quarter. Both teams scored 14 in the second, and Providence led 23-17 at the half. A 17-10 third quarter pushed the lead to 13. Parkway won the fourth 12-11.

Parkway’s boys are 0-3, according to MaxPreps schedules. They lost 38-24 to Community Christian on Nov. 10 and 77-48 at West Gate Christian Academy on Nov. 12. Providence is 1-1.

The girls game tipped first, at 5 p.m. Providence led 15-6 at the half, then outscored Parkway 16-2 in the third quarter.

Parkway’s girls are also 0-3. They lost 39-16 to Community Christian on Nov. 10 and 25-15 at West Gate on Nov. 12. Providence is 1-0.

No Polk County games were listed on MaxPreps for Saturday.