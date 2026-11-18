

Lakeland, Florida – Florida Polytechnic University is moving forward with a major campus expansion to accommodate its rapidly growing student population. The University’s Board of Trustees approved plans on Wednesday, Nov. 18, for a new student residence hall, dining facility and additional parking on the Lakeland campus.



The expansion comes as Florida Poly experiences record enrollment and increasing demand for on-campus housing. The University welcomed more than 2,340 students this fall, a 35% increase over the past two years, and existing residence halls are at full occupancy. With enrollment projected to reach 3,000 students by 2030, the new facilities will help ensure the campus can keep pace with student needs.



“Our University is seeing tremendous growth, and our campus must be ready to meet that demand. Our students deserve facilities that match the quality of the education they’re receiving,” said Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of Florida Poly. “We’re building a campus that reflects their ambition and potential while creating an environment where they can thrive. This investment is about meeting their needs today while preparing our University for the opportunities ahead.”



The new six-story, 159,172-square-foot residence hall will add 600 beds for students. It will become the University’s fourth housing building, following the opening of a 430-bed facility in fall 2024 that has already reached capacity. The new building will feature a mix of single- and double-occupancy suites, along with study rooms, collaborative spaces, a community kitchen and lounges where students can relax and connect.



Complementing the additional housing will be a 27,517-square-foot dining facility with seating for 740 people. Designed as a central gathering place, it will feature an outdoor patio, open kitchens and a variety of dining options, including made-to-order meals and a dedicated allergen station. The expansion will include approximately 500 additional surface parking spaces to help accommodate the growing number of students, faculty and staff on campus.



“As Florida Poly continues to grow, so do the needs of its students and its campus,” said Geoff Eisenacher, vice president of development at Gilbane Development. “The University is making an important investment in its students by enhancing the campus experience for those here today while creating the capacity to welcome more students pursuing an education in STEM. Gilbane is proud to partner with Florida Poly as it plans for this continued growth and creates a more connected campus experience that will serve students for years to come.”



The project will be developed through a public-private partnership (P3), with Gilbane Development leading the project’s development, Gilbane Building overseeing construction, and Design Collective directing architecture and interior design. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2027, with completion anticipated in time for the fall 2028 semester.



“Florida Poly’s strategic growth demands housing and dining that keep pace with enrollment,” said Anthony Barbar, CEO of Barbar & Associates and the University’s P3 advisor. “This partnership aligns the University’s long-term goals with a structure that delivers quality facilities and protects its interests. It was a privilege to advise the University’s leadership team through this process.”



The approved expansion is part of a broader effort to reshape Florida Poly’s campus to meet the needs of its growing student body. Another major project on the horizon is the Student Achievement Center (StAC), a 138,400-square-foot facility that will serve as a hub for student services, career resources and collaborative spaces. Groundbreaking is anticipated in early 2027.



