Santa Fe Catholic beat St. John Paul II Academy of Boca Raton 52-20 on Thursday in an FHSAA Independent League Pool B football playoff opener at home in Lakeland, according to MaxPreps.

The Lakeland school, the No. 2 seed, scored 24 points in the first quarter and 21 in the third. Both teams were scoreless in the second quarter. Santa Fe Catholic added 7 points in the fourth. St. John Paul II Academy, the No. 7 seed, scored 14 points in the first quarter and 6 in the fourth.

Santa Fe Catholic is 9-2, according to MaxPreps. That record includes a forfeit win over Saint Stephen’s Episcopal on Oct. 16. St. John Paul II Academy is 3-8.

Santa Fe Catholic closed the regular season with a 34-0 home win over Fort Meade on Oct. 30, a week after a 24-21 loss to Zephyrhills Christian Academy. St. John Paul II Academy finished the regular season with a 21-20 loss at Pine Crest on Oct. 30.

The game was the first of nine Polk County football playoff games this week and the only one on Thursday. The other eight Polk teams open Friday in the Open Division or in Classes 1A through 6A.

The next-round matchup will come from the FHSAA Independent League Pool B bracket.