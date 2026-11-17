The Lake Wales Highlanders beat New Smyrna Beach 44-14 on Friday, Nov. 13, in an FHSAA Class 4A Region 2 football playoff game at Lake Wales.

Lake Wales is 9-1, according to MaxPreps team schedules. The Highlanders scored 7 points in the first quarter, 10 in the second, 14 in the third and 13 in the fourth. New Smyrna Beach scored none in the first quarter, 14 in the second, and none after halftime.

Lake Wales was the No. 3 seed. New Smyrna Beach was the No. 6 seed. The Highlanders have won nine straight since a 35-34 loss to DeLand in the season opener. They closed the regular season with a 52-14 win over Bartow on Oct. 30.

Lake Wales plays at Jones of Orlando on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m. in a Class 4A Region 2 regional semifinal, according to MaxPreps and the live FHSAA bracket. The game is a rematch. Lake Wales won 28-6 at Jones on Oct. 8. Jones beat Lake Weir 31-9 on Nov. 13 and is 8-3.

The Lakeland Christian Vikings beat Zephyrhills Christian Academy 54-6 in a Class 1A Region 3 game at Lakeland Christian. The Vikings are 10-0-1. Lakeland Christian was the No. 2 seed. Zephyrhills Christian Academy was the No. 7 seed. The Vikings’ only blemish is a 28-28 tie with American Heritage of Delray Beach at home on Oct. 16.

Lakeland Christian hosts Neumann of Naples on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m., according to MaxPreps and the live FHSAA Class 1A bracket.

Neumann beat Victory Christian Academy 36-21 in a Class 1A Region 3 game on Nov. 13. Victory Christian Academy is 7-4.

Lakeland beat top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas 27-24 in overtime in Open Division pool play in Fort Lauderdale. That game has already been reported. The Dreadnaughts are 10-1 and play at Chaminade-Madonna of Hollywood on Friday at 6:30 p.m., according to MaxPreps and the live Open Division bracket.

Four other Polk teams saw their seasons end Friday.

Oviedo beat the Bartow Yellow Jackets 57-30 in a Class 5A Region 2 game at Oviedo. Bartow is 6-5.

Riverview of Sarasota beat the Haines City Hornets 52-28 in a Class 6A Region 3 game at Haines City. Haines City is 7-4.

Merritt Island beat Tenoroc 63-0 in a Class 3A Region 2 game at Merritt Island. Tenoroc is 6-5.

Gaither of Tampa beat Lake Gibson 16-9 in a Class 5A Region 2 game. Lake Gibson is 6-5.

Tickets for playoff games are digital and sold through GoFan, according to the association. Most games stream on the NFHS Network.