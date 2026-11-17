Lakeland beat top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas 27-24 in overtime Friday, Nov. 13, in the FHSAA Open Division football playoffs.

The Dreadnaughts are 10-1, according to MaxPreps team schedules. Lakeland scored 7 points in the first quarter, none in the second, 7 in the third and 7 in the fourth, then 6 in overtime. St. Thomas Aquinas scored none in the first quarter, 7 in the second, 7 in the third and 7 in the fourth, then 3 in overtime. St. Thomas Aquinas is 10-1.

St. Thomas Aquinas was the No. 1 seed in the Open Division and was ranked No. 2 in Florida by MaxPreps. Lakeland was the No. 5 seed and was ranked No. 7 on the MaxPreps Florida board dated Nov. 12, before Friday’s games.

MaxPreps lists the site as St. Thomas Aquinas High School, 2801 SW 12th Street, Fort Lauderdale. The listing treats the game as a road contest for Lakeland.

The game was the first of three Open Division pool-play games. Lakeland, the No. 5 seed, is in Pool A with No. 1 seed St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 4 seed Chaminade-Madonna of Hollywood and No. 8 seed Venice, according to the FHSAA. The top two teams in the pool advance. Friday’s result does not eliminate either team.

Lakeland’s only regular-season loss was 32-25 in double overtime to Venice on Sept. 4 at home. The Dreadnaughts closed the regular season with a 35-0 win over The First Academy on Oct. 30. St. Thomas Aquinas entered the playoffs 10-0 after a 49-8 win at West Broward on Oct. 30.

The teams also met in 2024 and 2025, according to MaxPreps. St. Thomas Aquinas won 34-0 on Dec. 12, 2024, at Pitbull Stadium in Miami, according to MaxPreps and St. Thomas Aquinas athletics, and 29-0 on Dec. 11, 2025.

Lakeland plays at Chaminade-Madonna on Friday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m., according to MaxPreps and the live FHSAA Open Division bracket. Chaminade-Madonna beat Venice 35-0 in Round 1.

Lakeland then hosts Venice on Friday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m., according to MaxPreps and the live bracket.

St. Thomas Aquinas plays at Venice on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m., according to MaxPreps and the live bracket, and is listed at home against Chaminade-Madonna on Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The Open Division semifinals are Dec. 5 at The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium in Middleton, according to the FHSAA. Tickets for playoff games are digital and sold through GoFan, according to the FHSAA. Most games stream on the NFHS Network.