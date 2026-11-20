Lake Wales Teen Finds His Beat Through Band, Now Seeks Community Support with Online Fundraiser

by James Coulter



For 14-year-old Giovanni Quiles, better known as Geo, music is more than background noise. It’s the soundtrack to his day, accompanying him while he studies, jogs, and relaxes. His fascination with rhythm even led him to experiment with drums, sparking a desire to learn the instrument for real.



“I wanted to get into music so I could play my own music,” he said. “I like the beat of the drums.”



That interest inspired Geo to join the Lake Wales High School band this year as an elective. Though he’s only been playing for a few weeks, he’s already learning the fundamentals and preparing to perform alongside his classmates in upcoming holiday concerts and parades.



“This is my first year in band,” he said. “So far, it’s been good. I’m just starting, but I think I’m doing pretty well.”



Geo’s story is one of many within the Highlander Band program, where students are discovering new talents and a deeper appreciation for music. Now, he and his bandmates are asking the community to support the program so future students can have the same opportunity to learn, perform, and grow as musicians.



For the next month, the Lake Wales Highlander Band is conducting an online fundraiser through Vertical Raise, a platform that helps school teams and organizations raise money for programs and activities.



“Funds raised will go directly toward essential program needs, ensuring our musicians have the resources, equipment, and support they need to perform at their best and represent Lake Wales with pride,” the fundraiser page states. “Your contribution helps us continue to provide meaningful musical experiences for our students and our community.”



The band has set a goal of $15,000 and has already raised $6,293 through donations and business sponsorships. Community members can support the program directly or contribute toward individual students, including Geo, who has raised $130 toward his personal goal of $500.



Geo and his fellow musicians have spent the past several weeks promoting the fundraiser through social media and word of mouth. With fewer than 20 days remaining, they hope the community will rally behind the program and help them reach their goal.



Meanwhile, the students are preparing for a busy holiday season. Geo said the band is rehearsing Christmas music for an upcoming two-day concert expected to draw as many as 500 attendees to the school auditorium. The group will also perform in the city’s annual holiday parade.



Outside the band room, Geo stays active as a junior varsity football kicker and junior varsity soccer striker. Still, he hopes music will remain a major part of his high school experience.



“I want to keep doing it,” he said. “I’m willing to stay with band all four years.”



To learn more about the fundraiser or make a donation, visit the band’s Vertical Raise campaign page at: https://app.verticalraise.com/fundraiser/2026-lake-wales-high-band-online-donation-fundraiser/

Source Vertical Raise