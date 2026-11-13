LWHS Bus Attendant Injured In Collision With Another School Bus

A bus attendant was transported to AdventHealth with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash involving two school buses on U.S. 27 in Lake Wales Friday morning. No students were injured, according to Lake Wales Police Lieutenant Dale Hampton.

The crash involved a Lake Wales High School Charter bus and a bus from Language & Literacy Academy for Learning in Winter Haven. Both buses had picked up students at Tower Point Apartments before the collision.

Hampton said the LWHS bus pulled onto U.S. 27 into the center area first, followed by the Language & Literacy bus. The LWHS driver was waiting for traffic to clear when the Language & Literacy bus struck it in a sideswipe manner.

The Language & Literacy bus carried a driver, a bus attendant and seven students. The LWHS bus carried a driver, a bus attendant and one student.

The attendant aboard the LWHS bus was the person transported for medical attention.

Both buses sustained minor damage. A Charter School supervisor and a Language & Literacy supervisor responded to the scene.

Police described the collision as a sideswipe, updating initial, unconfirmed reports that one bus had rear-ended the other.