Live music fans will have several opportunities to enjoy local performers around Winter Haven this week, with bands and solo artists scheduled at area restaurants and venues Thursday through Sunday.

Here’s a look at this week’s lineup:

Thursday

● Hunter McNeer at Cypresswood Pub, 6-9 p.m.

● Tony Knight at Tanners Lakeside, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

● Duke Burr will perform solo at Tipsy Hen for “Burgers ‘N’ Blues,” 6-9 p.m.

Friday

● Fever Band at Cypresswood Pub, 6-9 p.m.

● TwiZted at LA’s Midway, 7-11 p.m.

Saturday

● B.Haven Band at Cypresswood Pub, 6-9 p.m.

● Blake Free at Tanners Lakeside, 7-10 p.m.

● TwiZted at Kimbers, 7-11 p.m.

Sunday

● Strictly Business at Tanners Lakeside, 2-6 p.m.

Coming Up Nov. 25

Looking ahead, B.Haven will perform at Red Hot Rooster on Nov. 25 from 7-11 p.m.

Want Your Music Featured?

Local musicians, bands and venues are invited to submit their upcoming music schedules to be included in future live music listings.

Email your schedule to [email protected] with LIVE MUSIC in the subject line.