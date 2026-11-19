Thomas “Tom” N. Thornburg, age 85, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2026. He was born on June 10, 1941, in Tipton, Indiana to Francis and Mildred Thornburg.

Tom graduated from Lake Wales High School class of 1959. He served in the United States Air Force for 4 years at Chitose Air Base in Hokkaido, Japan. His passion for broadcasting began in high school working at WIPC in Lake Wales and grew with his experience in the Air Force. After honorable discharge, he returned to Lake Wales and resumed working at WIPC in both sales and management for 20 years.

In 1984, Tom purchased WPUL in Bartow and made significant changes to better serve the community including a call letter change to WWBF. Thornburg Communications, Inc. extended the operating hours and constructed additional radio towers to allow nighttime broadcasting with local high school sports. Under his leadership the original AM 1130 grew to include FM 102.9 and FM 97.1.

He was a past president of the Bartow Kiwanis Club and a member of The American Legion Post 0003 in Bartow. Tom loved to play golf and spend time swapping stories with his golf buddies. Over his career he earned various accolades including the Polk County All Sports Award for broadcasting in 2007, induction into the Bartow Champions Cup Hall of Fame in 2013; The Bartow Rotary Club Medal of Honor in 2014 and was a member of the Class of 2022 inducted into the Polk County Sports Hall of Fame. And in 2015, the press box at Bartow Memorial Stadium was renamed The Tom Thornburg Press Box.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dean Thornburg of Lake Wales. Tom is survived by his wife of 62 years Susan Thornburg of Bartow; his sons Jeffrey Thornburg (Kim) of Bartow and David Thornburg of Lake Wales, his sister Carol Grimes of Lake Wales and brother Billy Young of New Paris, Indiana; grandsons Derek Thornburg (Sarah) of Bartow, Dustin Thornburg of Lake Wales and Christopher Thornburg of Orlando; two great grandchildren Damon and Dahlia Thornburg of Bartow.

Family will receive friends on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow, Florida. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 21, 2026, at the First Baptist Church of Bartow. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in his memory.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com