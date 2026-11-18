193 Acres West of Lake Wales Annexed, Designated for Industrial Use, with 4-1 Vote

by James Coulter



Nearly 193 acres west of Lake Wales have been annexed into the city and designated for industrial use, despite lingering questions about how the property will ultimately be developed.



At their regular meeting on Tues., Nov. 3, Lake Wales city commissioners approved the second reading of three ordinances annexing the property into the city, changing its future land use designation to industrial, and rezoning it for industrial development.



All three ordinances passed on a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Carol Gillespie casting the lone dissenting vote.



The property is located on the western edge of the city, south of State Road 60, and west of the Lake Wales Municipal Airport. City staff recommended approval because of the site’s proximity to the airport, CSX rail line, and the neighboring Stoneridge Master Development Plan (MDP).



“With its access to State Road 60 and rail, adjacency to Stoneridge MDP and Industrial, proximity to the municipal airport, and just a few miles east of Winter Haven’s Intermodal Logistics Center, the site is well positioned for industrial use,” Growth Management Director Autumn Cochella wrote in the staff report.



Although the property has now been annexed and designated for industrial use, no formal development plans have been submitted. That uncertainty fueled opposition from several residents who urged commissioners to postpone their decision until more information becomes available.



One resident, Howard Davies, asked commissioners to table the request “until a plan is put in front of you,” arguing that approving the measures beforehand was “putting the cart before the horse.”



Another resident, Charlene Bennett, voiced similar concerns, saying many residents viewed the proposal with suspicion and wanted more details about any future development before the city took action.



Those concerns were challenged by Shelton Rice, the attorney representing the property owner. Rice argued the property satisfies all statutory requirements for annexation and that securing the proper land use and zoning designations is often a necessary first step in attracting development.



“You cannot get through the red tape unless you have land that is ready to go,” Rice said.



Gillespie remained unconvinced. She argued that approving the request without a development plan primarily benefits the property owner by increasing the property’s value following annexation.



“That is not a pattern we should follow,” Gillespie said. “I don’t see how we can move ahead and go with it. We are not obligated. Just because someone comes before us, that does not mean we have to go with it. We have to find out what the other alternatives are and see how we can take action.”



Commissioner Keith Thompson, who supported all three measures, said annexation would allow the city to maintain control over the property’s future rather than leaving those decisions to Polk County or another municipality.



“Our alternatives are either to annex it or not annex it,” Thompson said. “It is not a cart before the horse. There is no cart, and there is no horse yet. That is the problem. What is in front of us is what our destiny for Lake Wales will be. Who do you want to be in charge of it? I want it to be us.”



Commissioner Terri Miller also backed the measures, arguing annexation is necessary for the city’s long-term growth and economic development.



“If we don’t grow, we will not grow,” Miller said. “We cannot grow if we cannot annex.”



Gillespie pushed back on those arguments, contending the proposal conflicts with the city’s Lake Wales Envisioned Plan and relies on promises of future development that may never materialize.



“I think this is reprehensible,” she said. “I believe all these requests for annexation, it is pie in the sky. You have people coming in promising all these promises, but it is a dream. There is nothing concrete.”