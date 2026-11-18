The Polk County Commission welcomed a new board member, recognized a returning commissioner and selected a new chair and vice chair during Tuesday’s board meeting. Commissioner Rick Wilson was sworn in for his third term representing District 2, followed by Omar Arroyo, who took the oath of office for his first term representing District 4. The board also selected Commissioner Bill Braswell to serve as chair and Commissioner Becky Troutman to serve as vice chair for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Polk County Attorney Randy Mink administered the oath of office to Wilson and Judge Brenda P. Ramirez of Florida’s 10th Judicial Circuit administered the oath to Arroyo.

Source Polk County Government Florida

Source Polk County Government Florida

Wilson was re-elected to a third term representing District 2 after securing his win in the Aug. 18 Republican primary. Arroyo won the District 4 seat by securing more than 172,000 votes to begin his first term on the board.

Arroyo previously served as a Haines City commissioner, vice mayor and mayor, becoming the city’s first Hispanic elected official. Born in Toluca, Mexico, he moved to the United States at age 15, when his mother relocated the family and has called Polk County home since 2001. Arroyo is an entrepreneur and a small business owner with more than 20 years of experience in the construction and real estate industries. Arroyo has also served on several community and regional boards, including the Florida League of Cities, United Way of Central Florida and the American Heart Association. As a county commissioner, he plans to focus on public safety, infrastructure, responsible growth and protecting the quality of life for Polk County families.

Wilson is a Polk County native, second-generation business owner and rancher. He was first elected to the board in 2018 and re-elected in November 2022. Before entering public service, he pursued a racing career that included 13 years as a NASCAR driver. Following his retirement from racing, he returned to his family’s ranch and heavy equipment business, which was established in the 1940s. He is a member of the Polk County Cattleman’s Association, Florida Cattleman’s Association and Rotary International. As a commissioner, Wilson maintains priorities of strengthening the county’s transportation network, generating job opportunities for residents and preserving natural resources and environmental lands.

*info courtesy of Polk County Government Florida