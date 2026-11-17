You Won’t Believe What TV and Movie Moments Scared These Three Local Geeks as Kids

by James Coulter

Halloween has come and gone, but the memories of childhood scares never really fade. Most people point to at least one movie or TV show that kept them awake at night as kids, whether it was intended to be frightening or not.

Recently, three local geeks, including Syfy Bartow founder and organizer Sean Serdynski and Lake Wales City Clerk Jennifer Nanek, gathered for a podcast roundtable to discuss the movies and shows that terrified them growing up. Here are the moments that haunted them most:

J.C.’s 1st Pick: “Wet Paint” from Sesame Street

Nobody expects nightmare fuel from a bright, colorful children’s show like Sesame Street. For J.C., that came as “Wet Paint,” a musical segment featuring paint splashing across abstract backgrounds. The sketch turns increasingly surreal as paint invades the foreground and the screen appears to melt away.

The segment frightened J.C. so much that whenever it aired, he immediately turned off the television or left the room.

J.C.: “I was so freaked out by this music video that, whenever the segment came on, I immediately changed the channel or left the room. Like, nope, not going through that again, that video was just way too freaky.”

Sean’s 1st Pick: Island of Terror (1966)

A group of scientists searching for a cure for cancer accidentally creates bone-eating monsters instead. That’s the premise of the 1966 B-movie Island of Terror, which introduced young Sean to the Silicates, rubbery green creatures that kill with a single touch of their tentacles.

Sean: “It would murder. It would kill. It was feeding. It was growing as any other lifeform would. And it’s never gotten out of my mind.”

Jen’s 1st Pick: Friday the 13th: Part V – A New Beginning

A Friday the 13th movie naturally comes with a body count. What shocked young Jen was seeing one of the film’s earliest victims killed by someone other than Jason Voorhees. The brutal murder of Joey Burns at the hands of fellow resident Vic Faden scared her so much that she stopped the VHS and didn’t finish the movie until years later.

Jen: “I had nightmares. I had to call my mother. She was a nurse working at the hospital. She had to come and hold me because I went crying into her arms. I was so scared of that movie.”

J.C.’s 2nd Pick: Fire in the Sky (1993)

When J.C. first watched Fire in the Sky on the Sci-Fi Channel, he expected an alien horror movie. Instead, he found himself sitting through a courtroom drama as several men try to prove they didn’t kill their friend who was abducted by aliens.

The horror finally arrives during the film’s infamous alien-abduction sequence, which depicts the abductee being restrained and experimented on aboard a spacecraft. The disturbing imagery left a lasting impression on young J.C.

J.C.: “What makes this scene so terrifying is that you have no idea what these aliens are doing to this guy. You can what they’re doing but you don’t know why they’re doing it…You have no idea, and it’s just left to your imagination.”

Sean’s 2nd Pick: “Devil in the Dark” from Star Trek

Young Sean encountered another memorable monster in the classic Star Trek episode “Devil in the Dark.” The story centers on the Horta, a mysterious creature blamed for a series of deadly attacks on miners.

While its appearance initially frightened Sean, the episode ultimately revealed the creature to be far more sympathetic than expected and later became one of his favorite original-series episodes.

Sean: “When I was growing up, when I called mommy and daddy into my bedroom, I didn’t have them look for the monster in the closet; I said look for the Horta under my bed. I was that scared of that episode as a child.”

Jen’s 2nd Pick: The Clock Tower Scene from Back to the Future

For young Jen, the most frightening moment in Back to the Future wasn’t a monster or a killer. It was uncertainty.

Watching the film before its sequel was released, she did not know whether Marty McFly would successfully harness a lightning strike and return to 1985. The suspense only intensified as Doc Brown dangled from the clock tower during a stormy night.

Jen: “I thought that was so upsetting. I stayed up all night that night fretting about whether lightning can send you back into the future. This is very concerning.”

Listen to the full episode of the Chattin on the Ridge podcast on Acast, Spotify, and Amazon Music: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/ep-93-childhood-scares-roundtable-wsean-serdynski-jennifer-n