Winter Haven to Host Community-Wide Lakeshore Cleanup Saturday

The City of Winter Haven is inviting residents to take part in a community-wide lakeshore cleanup event Saturday, Nov. 14, from 8 to 11 a.m. at Lake Shipp Park.

The event encourages community members to come together to help keep Winter Haven’s lakes clean and beautiful by picking up litter and debris along the shorelines.

Residents who are unable to attend the event at Lake Shipp Park can still participate by choosing their favorite lake or a nearby lake in Winter Haven and doing their own cleanup.

The community-wide effort is made possible through partnerships with Keep Winter Haven Clean & Beautiful, Keep Polk County Clean & Beautiful and the Lakes Region Lakes Management District.

Organizers are encouraging residents to get involved and help make a difference in protecting and maintaining Winter Haven’s lakes for everyone to enjoy.