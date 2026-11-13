Have Fall Fun at Break Your Fall at Garden Grove Church This Saturday

by James Coulter

Halloween may be over, but there’s still time to enjoy some autumn fun before Thanksgiving arrives and the holiday season begins. Garden Grove Church in Winter Haven invites the community to do just that at its annual Break Your Fall festival this Saturday.

The event will feature live music, bounce houses, carnival games and rides, and even free refreshments—attendees can enjoy complimentary hot dogs, popcorn, and soft drinks with event vouchers. Best of all, admission is free and open to the public.

This year marks the 21st annual Break Your Fall festival at Garden Grove Church, which has hosted the event every year following Halloween. More than 500 people from throughout the Winter Haven community attend annually, making it the church’s largest community event, according to Pastor John Schreck.

Schreck attributes the festival’s success to its warm, welcoming atmosphere, which reflects the congregation’s commitment to serving the local community and finding opportunities to share God’s love with others.

“We are looking to serve and to build relationships, and people are eager to do that,” he said. “I think so much of our world around us tends to isolate people, and so this is one of those events every year that brings people together, and that is one of those things where people love the quality of the event and interaction, and so they are always eager to bring their families back again.”

Schreck has been part of Garden Grove Church for 20 years. During that time, he met his wife, Joy, daughter of the church’s former pastors, Frank and Sheri Hawley. He initially joined the church as a youth pastor before becoming an associate pastor.

Following the Hawleys’ retirement, Schreck stepped into the role of lead pastor. He said he felt a calling to ministry and has found the experience of leading the congregation particularly rewarding.

“I definitely sensed a calling from God for what I am doing now,” he said. “So, for me, it has been a transition…[but] it’s been very fulfilling to do that and to see the fruits of new families and lives growing and being discipled. It has been very fulfilling and rewarding as well.”

Beyond Break Your Fall, Garden Grove Church hosts several community events and outreach programs throughout the year. The church will hold its annual Christmas Eve service next month. It also offers a weekly Wednesday night meal around 6:15 PM, providing an opportunity for members and visitors alike to enjoy food and fellowship.

As this year’s festival approaches, Schreck hopes it will continue its tradition of bringing families together for an evening of fun while giving the congregation another opportunity to serve the community.

“You would be hard-pressed to find another evening of intentional quality family time, especially for it being a free event,” he said. “If you have never been here before, come expecting an evening of great fall fun, meet some new people, enjoy some great food, and leave with an awesome smile on your face.”

Break Your Fall will take place Sat., Nov. 14, beginning at 4 PMat Garden Grove Church, located at 3379 Cypress Gardens Road in Winter Haven, Fl. For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/GardenGroveChurch

Pastor John Schreck recently appeared on the Chattin on the Ridge podcast to discuss his ministry and the upcoming festival. Listen to the full episode on Acast, Spotify, or Amazon Music: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/ep-94-break-your-fall-2026-wpastor-john-schreck