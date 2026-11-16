After More Than a Decade of Rocking for Autism, John Straughn Passes the Torch

By Kip Kirchberg

After helping turn an idea scribbled on a napkin into more than a decade of community support for individuals with autism and special needs, John Straughn is stepping away from leadership and entrusting the next chapter to the people who helped build the mission alongside him.

For John Straughn, it started with a conversation, a shared connection to autism and an idea written on a napkin.

In 2014, Straughn was spending time at Camp Mack, where he knew owner Bobby Eddy. Eddy had a grandson with autism who was nonverbal, while Straughn also had a child with autism and special needs.

John Straughn and Bob Eddy

The two began talking about what they could do to bring more attention to autism.

There was a stage. There was music. There was a community willing to help.

Why not put them together?

“We were just talking and saying, ‘What can we do to bring attention to autism?’” Straughn recalled.

That conversation became Rockin’ on the River.

The first event was held in 2015 around Autism Awareness Month. Mother Nature did not exactly cooperate.

Rockin on the Chain Camp Mack

Straughn still jokingly remembers that first year as the “River of Mud” because of the heavy rain.

But people showed up.

Sponsors believed in the idea.

Money was raised.

And when the final band finished playing, Straughn took the microphone and asked the crowd whether they should do it again.

The answer was yes.

As Rockin’ on the River continued to grow, Straughn was joined by others who helped keep the event and its mission moving forward. Lora Donley was instrumental during the Rockin’ on the River years, helping support the vision and carry the effort forward alongside Straughn and other volunteers and organizers.

Rockin on the River Days

Straughn has credited Donley with understanding what the event was trying to accomplish and helping ensure the mission continued as Rockin’ on the River evolved.

What began as a fundraiser would eventually become something much bigger.

More Than Raising Money

Straughn said the goal was never simply to raise money for the sake of raising money.

The organizers were not equipped to create autism programs themselves, so they sought out organizations already doing the work and found ways to support them.

That philosophy continued with Rockin’ on the Chain, where money raised through the event was put back into projects and organizations serving people with autism and other exceptional needs.

Rockin’ on the Chain made a donation to the Winter Haven Public Library to help install a sensory garden, creating a space designed to offer a more engaging and welcoming experience for individuals who benefit from sensory-focused environments.

Winter Haven Library Donation 2023

The organization also made a donation to Victory Ridge Academy, a school serving children and adolescents with exceptional needs. Victory Ridge Academy’s mission is to provide intensive, collaborative classroom-based educational and therapeutic interventions that promote independence, academic success and community inclusion for its students.

Victory Ridge Donation 2025

Those donations reflected the larger purpose Straughn envisioned from the beginning: find organizations already doing meaningful work and give them resources that can make a tangible difference.

In later years, the mission also developed a strong relationship with the Winter Haven Hospital Foundation, helping support efforts focused on autism, special needs, education and services for families.

For Straughn, however, some of the most meaningful moments cannot be measured in dollars.

They are the moments when someone with autism or special needs gets onstage, plays music, participates with their family or simply gets an opportunity to be part of the community.

“That’s, to me, what it’s all about,” Straughn said. “Giving them the opportunity to be part of a community.”

Rockin’ on the River continued for years before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted events across the country. The event ultimately did not return.

But the mission was not finished.

From the River to the Chain

Melanie Brown Culpepper Beilke, known to many as Mel B, first became involved with Straughn’s efforts in 2015.

She had been invited to Camp Mack to see Rockin’ on the River and determine whether she wanted to get involved.

It happened to be the year of the infamous rain.

“It was a monsoon and it rained, but it was a blast,” Beilke recalled. “I had a great time. And I knew right then that I wanted to be a part of it.”

By the following year, she was all in.

After Rockin’ on the River ended, Straughn continued talking with Beilke and Joey Foley about getting something going again.

Joey Mel B John

Then one morning, Beilke called him.

“Hey, let’s do Rockin’ on the Chain,” she told him.

Straughn asked if she was serious.

She was.

Beilke proposed making it a three-day event and immediately called Foley and Greg Gay.

Foley was in.

Gay was in.

And a new chapter began.

Rockin’ on the Chain brought the mission into Winter Haven, eventually becoming another major community event supporting autism and special needs.

Foley had also been involved during the Rockin’ on the River years, initially through his work with the Nathan Baldwin Band.

He said Straughn’s commitment to the cause became contagious.

“His passion and his drive for autism and special needs is what’s fueled every one of us,” Foley said.

What attendees see during an event weekend, Foley said, is only a fraction of what it takes to make it happen.

Planning can stretch across much of the year, particularly when coordinating dozens of musical acts, multiple stages, sponsors, volunteers and all the logistics necessary to make the event enjoyable and welcoming.

More Than a Chairman

For Beilke, Straughn’s influence went beyond putting on events.

He became a mentor.

“I have a lot of respect for John,” she said. “He has mentored me a lot with the community and with sponsorships and just guiding me through even my own foundation.”

She remembers Straughn coaching her through conversations with sponsors and encouraging her to attend events and meet people when doing so was outside her comfort zone.

“He’s really mentored me a lot, and I respect him and always love John for that,” Beilke said. “He’s one of my best friends today, and I appreciate everything he’s done for me.”

That appreciation became emotional when she was asked what she wanted Straughn to know as he stepped away.

“Thank you, John, for always being there for me as my friend, as my mentor, guiding me,” she said through tears. “I appreciate everything he’s done, and I just thank you, John, and I love you.”

Knowing When It Is Time

After more than a decade of helping lead the effort, Straughn has decided it is time to step aside.

“It’s time,” he said.

Straughn said he had struggled with the decision previously, but following a successful 2026 event, he believes the organization is positioned for its next chapter.

He is approaching 70 and believes the time has come to let a new generation lead.

“Give it to the young blood,” he said.

This time, Straughn said, he is leaving on his own terms and at peace with the decision.

He looks at what is being handed over: an established event, a respected name, existing sponsors, community support and an important relationship with the Winter Haven Hospital Foundation.

“I did this on my terms,” Straughn said. “I did it where I’m at peace with it.”

That does not mean walking away is easy.

Foley’s initial reaction when Straughn told him he was stepping down was uncertainty.

“My first reaction was, ‘Oh my God. What are we going to do?’” Foley recalled. “Is it even doable without John Straughn and his involvement?”

That uncertainty has since turned into determination.

“I’ve promised him that we will continue it,” Foley said. “We will do it in his honor, and we will lift him up and celebrate him.”

Foley said Straughn’s drive and charisma helped build the foundation the organization stands on today.

“We want to continue it, and we want to continue to honor John Straughn for years to come.”

Passing the Torch

Straughn believes Melanie Brown Culpepper Beilke, Joey Foley and the leadership team are ready.

His reason is simple.

“They believe in it,” he said.

They have been involved throughout the Rockin’ on the Chain years. They understand the event, the community and its purpose.

Most importantly, Straughn believes there will be continuity.

“It’s not a big change other than John leaving,” he said. “You have continuity, and that’s important for something to stay alive.”

Beilke said there are parts of Straughn’s vision that will remain non-negotiable.

The organization will continue supporting individuals and families affected by autism and special needs, and she wants to preserve the relationship developed with the Winter Haven Hospital Foundation.

Years from now, when Straughn returns to Rockin’ on the Chain as a guest rather than the person carrying much of the responsibility, Beilke knows what she hopes he sees.

“That we stuck to our vision,” she said. “I’d want to make him proud of us to see us continuing his vision that started this all.”

Straughn admits it may be difficult at times not to offer his two cents.

But he also understands that passing the torch means allowing the next group of leaders to carry it.

There will undoubtedly be changes.

There may be bumps along the way.

But the mission remains.

Making the Right Decisions for the Right Reasons

When asked what he hopes people remember about his years of service, Straughn initially pointed toward the people around him.

“They believed in the cause,” he said.

Sponsors believed.

Volunteers believed.

Musicians believed.

Families believed.

The community believed.

And that belief allowed an idea created by two people talking about autism more than a decade ago to grow into something capable of helping others.

There is also a phrase those who have worked alongside Straughn have heard many times over the years:

Make the right decisions for the right reasons.

Straughn agreed that it sums up much of what he has tried to accomplish.

“Give back to the community,” he said. “Give back to where you’re born and raised and try to make a difference. And I think I did that.”

Now he is trusting the people he mentored and worked alongside to make those same decisions.

His chapter as Founder and Event Chairman may be ending.

The cause is not.

And when asked what he would say to every volunteer, musician, sponsor, donor and community member who helped turn that first rain-soaked fundraiser into more than a decade of service, Straughn needed only five words.

“Thank you for believing in the cause.”