City of Winter Haven – 2nd Annual “Imagine a Day Without Water” Essay Contest

In honor of Imagine a Day Without Water, the City of Winter Haven Water Department is pleased to host the 2nd annual “Imagine a Day Without Water” essay contest! We invite 3rd-5th graders, or children between the ages of 8-11, to participate in an essay contest to write about why water is important to them and their community. The contest will run until December 14th and three winners will be chosen to be recognized at a future City Commission meeting, receive a prize, and take a tour of Fairfax Water Plant. Your can submit your entries online here.

Contest Rules

Entries are limited to 500 words or less.

Entries must be the individual work for one (1) student.

Entries should include the student’s name, grade, and school.

Students in 3rd-5th grade, or between the ages of 8-11, are eligible to enter.