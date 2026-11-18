County Commissioners Approve $10.27M Budget, Infrastructure Agreement, with CareerSource Polk Following Former CEO’s Termination

by James Coulter

As CareerSource Polk rebuilds after its CEO was terminated and its board dissolved, county commissioners approved a $10.27 million budget along with an infrastructure agreement with the Polk County School Board.

During their meeting on Tues., Oct. 27, the Polk County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) unanimously approved two items related to CareerSource Polk, the workforce development organization that connects employers with job seekers throughout the county.

The approvals arrive as the organization is restructuring after the commission’s October 6 decision to permanently remove President and CEO Stacy Campbell-Domineck due to allegations of deception and mismanagement.

Commissioners first approved a final budget of $10,274,216, up $736,932 from the preliminary budget approved in June. The funding supports job search assistance, career planning, occupational skills training, work-based learning opportunities, youth programs, and summer employment initiatives.

Local workforce boards receive funding allocations based on economic indicators such as unemployment rates, job openings, and poverty levels. Eligible participants include adults seeking new or additional training, workers affected by layoffs or business closures, veterans, public assistance recipients, and youth ages 16 to 24.

County Manager Bill Beasley said the funding comes entirely from federal dollars distributed through Florida Commerce and will have no impact on the county budget.

Commissioners also approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing an infrastructure agreement between CareerSource Polk and the Polk County School Board. Required under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, the agreement formalizes coordination between workforce and education partners to provide employment, training, and skills-development services.

Under the agreement, the organizations will collaborate and share resources to support workforce development initiatives throughout the county. Beasley said the measure reflects the county’s efforts to become more engaged in workforce development.

Commissioner Bill Braswell questioned why county approval was necessary given that the funding originates from federal and state sources. Beasley said state law requires local oversight, while Interim Director Nilda Blanco said the process ensures accountability and helps align workforce investments with the county’s employment needs.

Braswell also asked how CareerSource measures its effectiveness in helping displaced workers, including those affected by recent layoffs at Mosaic’s Bartow operations. Blanco said the organization is evaluated on its success in connecting job seekers with training opportunities, industry-recognized credentials, and employment, particularly for workers seeking to reenter the job market.

Braswell described the situation surrounding CareerSource Polk as a “mess,” citing the number of agencies involved and what he viewed as insufficient oversight. However, he commended Blanco’s leadership during the organization’s transition.

Commissioner Becky Troutman agreed that greater county involvement will be necessary, saying that workforce development depends on multiple education and training providers working together to meet the needs of different industries. She said commissioners must remain actively involved as CareerSource Polk continues its rebuilding efforts.