By Carl Fish | Daily Ridge

Haines City, Florida – Haines City Manager Joe Halman has publicly acknowledged concerns surrounding the Haines City Police Department and announced a review of departmental policies, procedures and hiring practices following recent Daily Ridge reporting that raised questions about officer conduct, supervision and accountability.

During the November 5 Haines City Commission meeting, Halman responded to questions from Commissioner Anne Huffman concerning the Daily Ridge’s reporting and whether the city intended to take action to address the issues.

Halman acknowledged the concerns surrounding the department and announced that he had directed city officials to examine departmental operations.

According to Halman’s remarks, the review will involve the city’s public safety director, Police Chief Isaac Jackson and Deputy City Manager Loyd Stewart during the meeting. The review is expected to examine departmental policies and procedures, including hiring practices and whether personnel followed established requirements.

Halman also made a public commitment concerning employees who failed to fulfill their responsibilities.

“Those who didn’t do what they should do will be held accountable,” Halman stated.

The commitment comes as the Daily Ridge has published multiple reports concerning the Haines City Police Department, including the October arrest of former Officer Joseph Everett, questions surrounding his hiring, the handling of a previous complaint involving his use of a department-issued vehicle, and whether supervisors followed established departmental procedures.

Everett was arrested October 17 by the Orlando Police Department on DUI and reckless driving allegations while operating a marked Haines City Police Department vehicle. He was subsequently terminated.

Records obtained by the Daily Ridge revealed that Everett had previously received documented verbal counseling following a complaint involving a department vehicle reportedly traveling toward Jacksonville while Everett was off duty.

The department later confirmed that Everett’s travel to Jacksonville was unauthorized. The department’s own documentation classified the counseling as nonpunitive and described it as a learning opportunity.

Additional reporting raised questions about whether the matter was handled in accordance with departmental requirements for administrative review and whether appropriate supervisory action was taken.

The Daily Ridge also reported that a previous HCPD administrative investigation involving then-Lt. Isaac Jackson’s unauthorized use of a department vehicle outside Polk County resulted in an eight-hour unpaid suspension. That disciplinary outcome contrasts with the nonpunitive counseling Everett received, although the circumstances of the two cases were not identical.

The Daily Ridge has also reported on an ongoing investigation involving allegations of racial slurs or racially inappropriate language by Haines City police officers. Department representatives confirmed that an investigation was active and that audio or video recordings were part of the inquiry. No findings of misconduct have been announced in that investigation.

While Halman’s announcement represents a public commitment to examining departmental operations, another portion of his remarks raises separate questions about how city leadership views information being provided to the news media.

During the November 5 discussion, Halman acknowledged that information was being leaked from within the police department.

“We have leaks within the police department,” Halman stated.

He also suggested that information appearing in Daily Ridge reporting had come from someone motivated by a personal dislike of Police Chief Jackson.

Halman did not identify the individual or individuals he was referencing, nor did he identify any specific factual inaccuracies in the reporting during his remarks.

The distinction between a leaker and a whistleblower is an important one. While a leaker generally provides information that was not intended for public release, a whistleblower reports suspected misconduct, wrongdoing or abuse of authority. The two are not necessarily mutually exclusive, and whether someone qualifies for legal whistleblower protections depends on the circumstances.

Halman characterized the information coming from within the department as leaks and suggested that someone providing information was motivated by a personal dislike of Chief Jackson. However, the motivation of an individual providing information does not determine whether that information is accurate or whether it exposes legitimate concerns about government operations.

The Daily Ridge’s reporting has included official department records, written responses from city representatives and departmental policies. Those materials provide an independent basis for examining whether proper procedures were followed.

His remarks also raise a broader question: Could publicly characterizing individuals who provide information about potential misconduct as disgruntled employees discourage others from coming forward with legitimate concerns?

There is no evidence presented in Halman’s November 5 remarks that the city has retaliated against anyone for communicating with the media. Nevertheless, how public officials discuss those who disclose potential wrongdoing is a legitimate issue when examining transparency and accountability within a publicly funded law enforcement agency.

Another important question concerns the independence and scope of the review announced by Halman.

Because some of the concerns raised in Daily Ridge reporting involve decisions made by department leadership, including hiring and supervision, it remains unclear whether the actions of command staff will receive independent scrutiny.

It is also unclear whether the review will result in a written report, whether its findings will be released publicly, or when the examination is expected to conclude.

The Daily Ridge intends to seek clarification regarding those questions.

Halman’s remarks establish a public commitment that can now be measured against the city’s subsequent actions.

The central issue is no longer simply whether concerns have been raised about the Haines City Police Department. City leadership has now acknowledged the need to examine policies, hiring practices and accountability.

Whether that examination results in meaningful findings, corrective action or disciplinary consequences remains to be seen.

The Daily Ridge will continue following the review and seeking answers concerning the department’s handling of these incidents.