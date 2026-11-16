Lakeland Beats No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas 27-24 in Overtime in FHSAA Football Playoffs

Lakeland beat No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas 27-24 in overtime Friday, Nov. 13, in the FHSAA Open Division football playoffs.

The Dreadnaughts are 10-1, according to MaxPreps team schedules. Lakeland scored 7 points in the first quarter, none in the second, 7 in the third and 7 in the fourth, then 6 in overtime. St. Thomas Aquinas scored none in the first quarter, 7 in the second, 7 in the third and 7 in the fourth, then 3 in overtime. St. Thomas Aquinas is 10-1.

St. Thomas Aquinas was the No. 1 seed in the Open Division and was ranked No. 2 in Florida by MaxPreps. Lakeland was the No. 5 seed. The MaxPreps rankings board was last updated Nov. 12 and does not yet include Friday’s results.

MaxPreps lists the site as St. Thomas Aquinas High School, 2801 SW 12th Street, Fort Lauderdale. The listing treats the game as a road contest for Lakeland.

The game was Open Division pool play. St. Thomas Aquinas remains in the pool. MaxPreps lists St. Thomas Aquinas at Venice on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m.

The teams met in 2024 and 2025, according to MaxPreps. St. Thomas Aquinas won 34-0 on Dec. 12, 2024, at Pitbull Stadium, and 29-0 on Dec. 11, 2025.

The Lake Wales Highlanders beat New Smyrna Beach 44-14 in a Class 4A Region 2 game at Lake Wales. Lake Wales is 9-1, according to MaxPreps schedules. The official Lake Wales football account, @lwhs_f, posted the 44-14 final.

The Lakeland Christian Vikings beat Zephyrhills Christian Academy 54-6 in a Class 1A Region 3 game at Lakeland Christian. The Vikings are 10-0-1. The official school account, @LCSVikings, posted the final and said the regional semifinal is next week at Viking Stadium.

Oviedo beat the Bartow Yellow Jackets 57-30 in a Class 5A Region 2 game at Oviedo. Bartow is 6-5.

Riverview of Sarasota beat the Haines City Hornets 52-28 in a Class 6A Region 3 game at Haines City. Haines City is 7-4.

Merritt Island beat Tenoroc 63-0 in a Class 3A Region 2 game at Merritt Island. Tenoroc is 6-5.

St. John Neumann of Naples beat Victory Christian Academy 36-21 in a Class 1A Region 3 game. Victory Christian Academy is 7-4.

Gaither of Tampa beat Lake Gibson 16-9 in a Class 5A Region 2 game. Lake Gibson is 6-5.

The Bartow Yellow Jackets, the Haines City Hornets, Tenoroc, Victory Christian Academy and Lake Gibson saw their seasons end.

Lakeland plays at Chaminade-Madonna of Hollywood on Friday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m., according to MaxPreps. FHSAA or school confirmation of that listing is still pending.

Lakeland Christian hosts Neumann on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m., according to MaxPreps. The official Lakeland Christian account said that regional semifinal is at Viking Stadium.

Lake Wales plays at Jones of Orlando on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m., according to MaxPreps and the live FHSAA bracket. Confirm with the host school.

Also Friday, in boys soccer, George Jenkins beat Winter Haven 3-2. Lake Gibson beat Ridge Community 5-0. McKeel Academy beat Bartow 8-0. Mulberry beat Kathleen 8-0. Auburndale beat Lakeland Christian 5-0. Fort Meade and Frostproof tied 0-0. Ridgeview Global Studies Academy beat McLaughlin 7-1. St. Petersburg Catholic beat Santa Fe Catholic 3-2.

In girls soccer, Santa Fe Catholic beat St. Petersburg Catholic 2-0. The Haines City Hornets beat Kathleen 2-0.