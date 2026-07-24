Tampa Man Arrested in Lakeland After Allegedly Arranging Sexual Encounter With 14-Year-Old

Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department arrest a Tampa man, after he arranged for

and then traveled to have a sexual encounter

with a 14-year-old girl.

LAKELAND, FL (July 24, 2026) – On July 14, 2026, 48-year-old Fozi Nagi Al-Zokari initiated a text conversation with a Lakeland Police Department undercover detective in response to a post of who he believed to be a parent that was trying to prostitute their 14-year-old daughter. Al-Zokari and the undercover detective continued communication for multiple days. During the message exchange Al-Zokari agreed to travel to Lakeland and pay $200 for sex with who he believed to be 14-year-old female.

On July 22, 2026, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Al-Zokari arrived at the designated meeting place and was taken into custody. During a search of Al-Zokari’s person, detectives located $300, two unopened packs of condoms and plastic baggies containing Methamphetamine. Further located in the back seat of the vehicle was a black suitcase. Inside the suitcase was a bag with several sexual toys and one large hatchet.

Al-Zokari was transported to the Polk County Jail and booked in on the following charges: Human Trafficking Forced Sex Trade – Victim Under 18 (Life Felony), Use a Computer to Solicit Parent Guardian (F3), Traveling to Meet Using a Computer to Solicit Guardian (F2), Unlawful Use of 2-Way Communication Device (F3), Possession of Methamphetamine (F3) and Possession/Use of Drug Paraphernalia (M1).