Dance, Flip, Shine! Wendy’s Summer Classes End with a High-Energy Finale

By Anita Todd

BARTOW – Wendy’s Dance Company is providing a fun way for dancers, tumblers, and cheerleaders to improve through its summer classes! The final week is right around the corner.

Wendy Attix, owner of the studio, is working with variousprofessionals to teach a variety of dance styles.

“Our summer classes are designed to give dancers opportunities they don’t always get during the regular season, including training with guest instructors who bring fresh perspectives and industry experience,” Attix said. “This summer has allowed us to expand those opportunities, and it’s a preview of the vision we have for Elevate Performance Complex (Attixs’ new facility that is under construction), where guest teachers and specialized training will become a year-round part of our program.”

The classes are $35 each and include Tumbling 1 and 2; Tap/Clogging; Island Princess; Jazz; Hip Hop; Jazz Pom; Leaps/Turns; and Ballet. Current staff summer teachers are Attix, Grace Devecchis, Jermaine Thornton, Amanda Conti of Flipside Tumbling, and Breanna Jones. Guest summer teachers are Julian “Juju” Samuels, Kinsey Hughey, The Gardner Twins -Sydney and Savannah and Jaliyah “Juicy” Kersten.

During the hour-long classes, students can count on having fun and, hopefully gain confidence too, Conti said.

“As a coach, it is my hope that kids walk away with the courage to try new and hard things, become confident in themselves and their abilities, and learn that they are capable of accomplishing anything they put their minds to … and having fun and enjoyingwhat they are doing is always a part of it, as well,” she said.

For Conti, students’ safety is of major importance while they are dancing.

“We always strive to not only provide a fun environment, but a safe one using kinesiology-based coaching, Kinesiology is the scientific study of human body movement that bridges science and health together, focusing on optimizing physical performance, preventing injuries and rehabilitating the body,” she said.

Sydney Gardner also promotes confidence during her classes.

“Students in my class can expect positive vibes, high energy, and a good time! I strive to challenge my students while also helping them grow confidence with what they already know,” Gardner said.

For Gardner, she wants to inspire students to find the style of dance they love and to continue their training.

“I hope from my classes students will learn new things about themselves and a new appreciation for dance. I want to bring a fresh new energy and style for the dancers that will inspire them to continue dancing and find what style they love best,” Gardner said. “I also hope that every dancer leaves my class feeling like they learned something and feeling good about themselves.”

Wendy’s Dance Company is located at 780 W. Main Street in Bartow.

For more information, call 863.535.6101.