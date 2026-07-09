Lakeland Man Arrested After Being Accused of Exposing Himself to A 5 Year Old Child At Mulberry Walmart

By Daily Ridge Staff

MULBERRY, Fla. – A Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrest Thursday of a Lakeland man accused of exposing himself to a 5-year-old girl inside the Mulberry Walmart earlier this week, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began after the alleged incident on July 6. On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images and video through Crime Stoppers asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

According to investigators, an anonymous tip received Thursday identified the suspect as 62-year-old David Hicks of Lakeland. Detectives compared Hicks’ photograph with surveillance footage and determined he appeared to be the same individual seen in the video.

At approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, detectives went to Hicks’ Lakeland residence and took him into custody without incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said Hicks declined to speak with detectives following his arrest.

He has been charged with one count of indecent exposure, one count of lewd exhibition, and one count of exposure of sexual organs, all third-degree felonies.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hicks has prior arrests in South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida dating back to 1991 involving allegations of indecent exposure. Investigators also said he was previously arrested in Georgia on child molestation charges in 1998. Those cases resulted in varying legal outcomes.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, David Hicks is the younger brother of Thomas Hicks, who was arrested during the Sheriff’s Office’s Operation Polk Around and Find Out/Operation Child Protector VIII. Thomas Hicks, who had portrayed Santa Claus at events in Lakeland for years, remains in the Polk County Jail facing multiple felony charges. Investigators noted the family relationship as part of David Hicks’ background but did not indicate the two cases are otherwise connected.

Authorities are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of David Hicks, or who may have witnessed similar incidents involving him, to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office credited the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip with quickly identifying the suspect, leading to his arrest less than a day after investigators asked for the public’s assistance.