Cyber Crimes Detectives Arrest Lakeland Man On Five Felony Child Pornography Charges

PCSO Press Release

On June 23, 2026, PCSO Cyber Crimes detectives arrested 29-year-old Wesly Hulin of Lakeland and charged him with 5 counts promoting sexual performance of a child after receipt of a NCMEC (National Center for Missing and Endangered Children) tip and the subsequent investigation.

The tip indicated that several files containing child sexual abuse material were uploaded by someone in Lakeland with an email address of [email protected]. The files depicted children between the ages of 5-8 years of age engaged in sexual activities.

After positively identifying Hulin as the possible owner of the email address, they responded to his home and served a search warrant, seizing his electronic devices. During an interview, Hulin confessed to possessing the child pornography.

During the initial review of his electronic devices, detectives located 5 separate images depicting child pornography, but after a forensic analysis of all the devices seized, more charges are possible.

“Criminals are finding new ways to misuse technology, but our mission remains the same: protect children and safeguard our community. We will continue to dedicate the resources necessary to investigate crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children and pursue justice wherever the evidence leads.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

Hulin was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with five counts possession of child pornography (F3), and is being held on no bond.