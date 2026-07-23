Eagle Lake 12U All-Stars Headed to Babe Ruth World Series

The team needs the community’s help

By Anita Todd

EAGLE LAKE – For the first time in Polk County history, a youth baseball team has earned an invitation to the Babe Ruth World Series.

On Aug. 5, the Eagle Lake 12U All-Star Team will head to the Cal Ripkin Baseball, Babe Ruth World Series in Branson, Missouri, after winning the first regional championship in league history.

The ten players and three coaches are excited about the upcoming tournament but need the community’s help with travel expenses.

“It has been somewhat of a wake-up call to get thrown into planning the trip to Branson right after winning,” said Jake Wren, head coach of the team. “This is a once in a lifetime trip.”

The team’s coaches and families have organized several fundraising efforts to help cover the cost of the trip to Missouri, which they estimate will total more than $30,000. Airfare, transportation during the tournament, lodging, food, uniforms, photos, and other expenses must be covered for the entire team. All money raised will go directly toward the trip.

Hat Drop: A hat drop will be held at the Winter Haven Lowe’s Sunday, July 26 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Yard Sale: A community celebration will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Eagle Lake Ball Park. The event will start with a yard sale from 8 a.m. until noon. Donations in good condition may be dropped off July 31 from 6 – 8 p.m. and Aug. 1 at 7 a.m.

Pre-ordered BBQ dinners: The BBQ dinners (pork donated by the Smokin’ Ox) are only available for pre-purchase and may be picked up Aug. 1 at the Eagle Lake Ball Park after 3 p.m. To purchase dinners, call Heather at 863.241.7449 or Valerie at 863.307.8105. The BBQ dinners are $15 and include pork, two sides, and garlic bread.

Also beginning at 3 p.m., there will be lots of fun including a wiffleball, water slide, and snack sale.

Raffle and 50/50 tickets: Tickets for two raffles will be sold in advance by calling Heather at 863.241.7449 and all day at the celebration on Aug. 1. One raffle is for two concert tickets to Usher and Chris Brown in Miami Dec. 3 or 5. The raffle basket has a value of several hundred dollars and includes BEATS headphones, baseball items, gift cards and more. There will also be a 50/50 drawing.

Raffle tickets are $25 or 10 for $200. Raffle winners will be announced at 6 p.m.

Donations: Please mail checks to made out to Eagle Lake Sports Association, P.O. Box 1126, Eagle Lake, Florida 33839. The QR code is included with this article and will send to Wade Heathman. For help with the QR code, call 863.860.3718.

Members of the team are:

0 – Cooper Lehning

2 – Seth Cutrer

3 – Josh Barfield, Jr.

9 – Paisley Wren

12 – Aydin Britton

21 – Landin Britton

23 – Cameron Taylor

24 – Chase Smith

42 – Jayden Brooks

99 – Jacob Hanson

The coaches are Luke Lehning, Josh Barfield, and Jake Wren, Head Coach.

The Babe Ruth League is one of the largest youth baseball organizations in the United States. It has two primary baseball divisions: Cal Ripken Baseball – for younger players, generally ages 4–12 and Babe Ruth Baseball – for older players, generally ages 13–18. The designation 12U is 12 years old and under.

The Eagle Lake Ball Park is located at 109 Shirley Court, Eagle Lake.