Lakeland Police Officer Charged With Grand Theft, Scheming to Defraud Following Internal Investigation

LAKELAND, FL (July 7, 2026) – On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, an arrest warrant was issued for 44-year-old Miguel Acevedo, following an investigation that determined he had falsified time slips for off-duty detail assignments. Acevedo was booked into the Polk County Jail without incident this afternoon and charged with: Grand Theft (F3) and Scheming to Defraud (F3). Immediately after being processed, Acevedo resigned his position from the Lakeland Police Department.

An internal investigation discovered discrepancies between Acevedo’s time slips and his location during periods of off-duty detail assignments. A criminal investigation was immediately ordered by Chief Sam Taylor to thoroughly review the matter. The investigation discovered that Acevedo showed a pattern of repeatedly representing he was present and working assigned details when electronic records showed otherwise. The investigation identified 54 separate incidents occurring between July 7, 2022, and May 26, 2026, in which Officer Acevedo either clocked into or out of assigned details while located outside the approved geographic boundaries of the worksite. These incidents resulted in approximately $1,046.50 in compensation being paid to Officer Acevedo for time associated with attendance discrepancies and location irregularities.

Chief Taylor noted, “Our officers are entrusted with serving the community with integrity, professionalism, and accountability. Maintaining the public’s trust requires every member of the Lakeland Police Department to meet the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty. When an officer fails to uphold those standards, it is our responsibility to ensure they are held accountable.”

Acevedo had been on administrative leave since the start of the investigation. He was paid an annual salary of $90,451. The arrest of Acevedo will still be subject to an administrative review.