Woman Dies After Being Struck In Early Morning Crash On SR 33, Lakeland Police Investigating

A woman was killed early Sunday morning after she was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross State Road 33 in Lakeland, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of State Road 33 at approximately 12:37 a.m. Sunday, June 28, following reports of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian.

According to the preliminary investigation, a black Mitsubishi SUV was traveling southbound on State Road 33 when an adult female pedestrian entered into the vehicle’s path for reasons that remain under investigation. The SUV struck the pedestrian.

Lakeland Police officers, along with Polk County Fire Rescue and the Lakeland Fire Department, responded to the scene and immediately began life-saving measures. The woman was transported to Lakeland Regional Health, where she later died from her injuries despite the efforts of medical personnel.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, identified by police as 48-year-old Demetrius Berry of Lakeland, was not injured in the crash.

Investigators with the Lakeland Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. State Road 33 remained closed for approximately three and a half hours while investigators documented and processed the crash scene.

Authorities have identified the victim but are withholding her name until next of kin has been notified.

The crash remains under active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Travis Payne at [email protected].