Allison
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Back to School Bash in Davenport August 1

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The Gate’s Annual Back to School Bash is Back! Join us for a day of fun, community, and support as we help local families get ready for the new school year!

FREE while supplies last:

  • Backpacks filled with school supplies
  • Food giveaway
  • Community resources
  • Free physicals
  • Audiology services
  • And more!

Saturday, August 1, 2026 from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Tom Fellows Community Center, 207 North Blvd W, Davenport, FL 33837

No registration is required! Backpacks and supplies will be distributed on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

This event is open to the community, and we’d love to serve your family as we prepare for another great school year. Invite your friends, neighbors, and anyone who could benefit!

Poster announcing The Gate's Annual Back to School Bash with date, time, and location details; features a bold cloud with 'BACK TO SCHOOL' and school doodles around it.

Info provided by the City of Davenport and The Gate Church

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Allison
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