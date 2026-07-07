One Movie Later: Gameoverse Sets a High Score in Indie Animation

by James Coulter

The 2020s are quickly becoming the decade of indie animation, and no studio has shaped this renaissance more than Glitch Productions. In just the past five years, they’ve delivered breakout hits like The Amazing Digital Circus and Murder Drones, while also backing ambitious pilots such as Gaslight Alley, Lackadaisy, and Knights of Guinevere.

Now, Glitch has added another contender to its lineup: Gameoverse. Since its release on YouTube on May 15, 2026, the pilot has already made an impressive debut, racking up over 20 million views and 1.4 million likes. But is Gameoverse poised to be Glitch’s next high‑score champion? Or is it destined for the bargain bin?

Gameoverse, true to its name, unfolds across a sprawling multiverse of video‑game worlds populated by their own digital heroes. One of those heroes is Kit Bodega, a scrappy feline protagonist whose goal is similar to that of other main characters: beat the bad guy and win.

There’s only one problem. In this universe, whenever a hero completes their game, that world is wiped from existence and its data harvested by a sinister organization, Syntax. Now, Kit finds herself joining forces with the Farcade, a resistance group determined to stop other worlds from meeting the same fate. But can Kit break the cycle? Or is it game over for all other worlds?

Gameoverse comes from the minds of Ross O’Donovan and Arin Hanson, names longtime internet denizens will recognize from the wildly popular Game Grumps channel. Both creators have spent more than two decades shaping online gaming culture through YouTube, Newgrounds, and countless animated projects.

The Gameoverse concept itself has been in development for eleven years, evolving from a 2009 animated web series on Newgrounds. Now, O’Donovan and Hanson are bringing that legacy into the indie‑animation boom with a pilot that shows real promise.

And this pilot absolutely delivers on that promise!

Gameoverse is a love letter to retro gaming. Kit Bodega’s design echoes Mega Man’s iconic silhouette, while her dynamic with Kaboodle evokes classic duos like Ratchet and Clank or Jak and Daxter. The overworld map they explore looks straight out of Super Mario World, complete with its charming pixel art style. The soundtrack leans into that nostalgia, with the bouncy, playful tone of Banjo‑Kazooie—fitting, since composer Grant Kirkhope returned to score the pilot. From floating coins to power‑ups, this pilot is packed with details that anyone who grew up on 1990s and 2000s games will instantly recognize and appreciate.

The show’s premise is both familiar and refreshingly subversive. Our protagonist is the lone survivor of a destroyed game world, traveling across the multiverse in her ship to prevent other worlds from meeting the same fate. The twist? She’s not helping heroes save the day: she’s trying to stop them from winning. Think Kingdom Hearts, but flipped on its head, with Sora siding with the Disney villains rather than fighting them.

The animation and art direction fit the show’s video‑game premise perfectly. The visual style is smooth, energetic, and highly dynamic, reminiscent of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or the Spider‑Verse films, giving the action sequences a fast, game‑like momentum. The character designs are equally charming—and if early fan reactions to Kit Bodega and Miss Information are any indication, the show’s female character designs have proven quite alluring.

The main character, Kit Bodega, is voiced by Erica Lindbeck, whose résumé makes her an ideal fit for a video‑game‑inspired series. Beyond her work as Loona in Helluva Boss, she’s voiced game characters like Blaze the Cat in Sonic and Chevreuse in Genshin Impact. She does an excellent job playing a jaded, battle‑worn hero shaped by trauma yet driven by conviction, someone who remains determined to ensure other worlds don’t suffer the same fate as her own.

The rest of the cast provides strong foils for Kit. Her robot sidekick, Kaboodle, fires off sharp, sarcastic cynicism, Gobbles the Learnosaurus offers friendly but anxious skittishness, and Flappers the Super Dolphin adds a dose of plucky naïveté. Meanwhile, Miss Information and Fold steal scenes with their theatrical villainy, a duo that channels the same chaotic charisma that made Team Rocket iconic.

Overall, if you’re a fan of retro games or classic gaming‑centric content like Game Grumps, Gameoverse is an easy recommendation. With the flashy action of Mega Man, the upbeat charm of Banjo‑Kazooie, and the emotional core of Kingdom Hearts, the pilot feels tailor‑made for old‑school gamers. It’s game on for Gameoverse.