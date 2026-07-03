Lakeland Man Arrested and Charged with 15 Counts Possession of Child Pornography

On July 1, 2026, PCSO Cyber Crimes detectives arrested 21-year-old Jackson Booke (DOB 6/30/2005) of Lakeland and charged him with 15 counts enhanced possession of child pornography (F2) after receipt of a NCMEC (National Center for Missing and Endangered Children) tip and the subsequent investigation.

The tip indicated that several files containing child sexual abuse material were uploaded by someone in Lakeland with an email address of [email protected] and username jbbeast. The files depicted prepubescent children being sexually battered.

Detectives responded to Booke’s home and served a search warrant, seizing his electronic devices. During an initial review of his desktop computer, they located 15 video and image files depicting child sexual abuse material with victims between the ages of 6 months to 9 years old.

Detectives seized all of his electronic devices, and after a forensic analysis of those, more charges are possible.

“We booked Booke in to the Polk County Jail the day after his 21st birthday, imagine that. Our detectives are the very best in the business, following up on each NCMEC tip we receive, and turning over every stone to identify suspects who upload and trade child pornography in their relentless pursuit of justice.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Booke was taken to the Sheriff’s Processing Center and charged with 15 counts enhanced possession of child pornography (F2) – the charges are enhanced due to the fact that the suspect possessed 10 or more images or videos, and at least one of the files contained a child under 5 years old and/or the child was being sexually battered.