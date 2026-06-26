Davenport Woman Facing Multiple Animal Cruelty Charges After 1 Dead Dog & Multiple Puppies Found

PCSO Animal Cruelty Investigations detectives have charged 33 yo Caroline Kanyamauri with 10 counts animal cruelty and neglect after a family member reported finding 4 puppies and a dog in deplorable conditions at Caroline’s home.

33-year-old Caroline Kanyamauri (DOB 11/17/1992) was arrested by the Davenport Police Department on June 24, 2026, and charged with five traffic-related misdemeanors. While taking her into custody, Kanyamauri asked DPD officers if she could call her sister to respond to her (Kanyamauri’s) residence to check on her dogs due to the fact that she would be in jail.

After the sister arrived at Kanyamauri’s home the next day, she contacted law enforcement regarding the conditions in which she found the animals.

In the backyard, deputies located a black wire kennel containing the decomposing remains of a deceased dog, and four live puppies contained on a porch covered in feces. There was also an adult male dog inside the home with visible ribs and bone structure. The five living dogs appeared to be malnourished and infested with parasites. A full medical exam of all of the animals is ongoing at Polk County Animal Control.