South County Jail Contract Nurse Faces Narcotics Charges

PCSO Press Release

A nurse employed by CFG Health Systems (the contracted medical provider for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office) who currently works at the South County Jail was arrested for possession of cocaine on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Winter Haven Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that appeared to have illegal tint and failed to stop at two stop signs. They made contact with the driver, 50-year-old David Lindsay Pohl of Winter Haven, and during the interaction, Pohl was seen by WHPD officers wiping a white substance off of his pants and a white rock-like substance was observed on the driver’s seat. The substance tested positive for cocaine.

50 year old David Lindsay Pohl of Winter Haven

Pohl was charged by WHPD with one count of possession of cocaine (F3) and issued a citation for his illegal tint. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office booking staff noticed Pohl’s employer information and immediately contacted CFG Health and PCSO supervision.

“He was familiar with our jail as a contracted nurse. Today, he’s seeing it from the other side of the bars. We expect everyone who works with our agency to obey the law. Clearly this suspect is no longer trusted to work within our detention facilities, especially having access to prescription medications.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.