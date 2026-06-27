One Dead, One Critical After Bicycle and Scooter Collide Head-On in Lakeland Area

A collision between a bicycle and a scooter late Friday night, June 26, 2026 in the Kathleen area of Lakeland resulted in the death of one man, and critical injury to another.

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at around 11:12 pm, along with Polk County Fire Rescue, to Cherry Road, just north of Paul Brown Road.

First Responders arrived at the scene to find two adult males injured. They were both transported to a local hospital.

The bicyclist suffered blunt force trauma injuries and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The other victim suffered head trauma and lacerations and was last reported to be in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation showed that the bicyclist was traveling north in the southbound lane of Cherry Road, and the blue 2018 Sanmen Scooter was traveling south in the same lane. The two collided head-on.

The scooter and bicycle were both equipped with lighting, but whether the lights were operable at the time of the crash is still under investigation.

Neither man was wearing a helmet.

The roadway was closed for about three-and-a-half hours, and the investigation remains ongoing.