Polk County Man Charged After Ambulance Hit-and-Run Crash in Lakeland

An ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a crash Tuesday, June 30, 2026 and the other driver involved drove away from the scene.

The crash occurred at around 9:00 am on Harden Boulevard in Lakeland, near the intersection of Ariana Street.

The ambulance was traveling north on Harden Boulevard (not in emergency mode) when a southbound white VW Jetta conducted a U-turn in front of the ambulance. After completing the U-turn, the Jetta entered the lane occupied by the ambulance and the vehicles collided.

The Jetta did not stop following the crash, and it left the scene.

A paramedic who was riding in the back of the ambulance was transported to the hospital with a minor neck injury.

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office went to the residence where the VW Jetta is registered. The owner of the car said that her nephew had been driving the car.

41-year old Gregory McManus was asleep on the couch.

When deputies awakened him, he admitted that he had been involved in the crash, but claimed it was the ambulance driver’s fault.

Video from the ambulance clearly showed that McManus had caused the crash. He was arrested and taken to the Sheriff’s Processing Center.

“Gregory McManus not only caused the crash, he fled from the scene without checking on anybody, and then had the audacity to claim the other driver was at fault. He was vulgar and rude to the deputy and had to be removed from the patrol car after he refused to get out of it. I doubt there is a responsible bone in his body.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff. Gregory McManus was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Injury (F3) and Resisting without Violence (M1).