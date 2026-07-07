Former Publix HR Leader Confirmed as Polk County’s New Human Resources Director

The Polk County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Victoria Bateman as the county’s new Human Resources Director.

Bateman will oversee the county’s Human Resources Division, which manages approximately 22 employees and operates with an annual budget of about $3.8 million. The department is responsible for supporting county employees through recruiting, employee relations, benefits administration, compliance, training and other personnel functions.

Bateman joins Polk County after serving as Executive Director of Human Resources for One More Child. Before that, she held several human resources leadership positions with Publix Super Markets, including roles focused on employment law and human resources.

“I’m honored to join Polk County as the Human Resources Division Director,” Bateman said in a news release. “I look forward to supporting the dedicated employees who keep Polk County Government services running smoothly.”

In addition to her professional experience, Bateman is a graduate of the Leadership Lakeland Class 39 program through the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce and currently serves on one of its advisory boards.

She earned both her bachelor’s degree in psychology and her Master of Business Administration from Florida Southern College. Bateman also holds the Senior Certified Professional designation from the Society for Human Resource Management.

According to Polk County, Bateman’s annual salary will be $151,000.