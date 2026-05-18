Neurodivergent Diversion: Calvin, Hobbes, and Special Interests (SpIns)

by James Coulter

For ten years, Calvin and Hobbes captured the imagination of newspaper readers with its mix of childhood wonder and sharp insight into the thought processes of young children.

One classic strip does an excellent job of revealing the inner workings of a child’s mind, explaining how someone like young Calvin can, in fact, enjoy learning—even when it appears they don’t!

In that strip, Calvin’s dad questions his poor report card and asks why he struggles in school. Calvin insists he simply doesn’t like it. His dad pushes back, pointing out how Calvin loves learning about dinosaurs, reading every dinosaur book, and absorbing every fact.

Calvin clearly loves to learn, his father asserts, so why doesn’t he like school? Calvin answers, quite bluntly: “We don’t read about dinosaurs.”

That moment reveals something deeper, not just about Calvin, but about how many children—

especially children with Autism—engage with the world through their special interests.

What are Special Interest (SpIns)?

Everyone has a special interest of some kind, whether it’s a favorite show or movie, a genre of music, a hobby that fills their free time, or even a niche topic they enjoy exploring.

For people with Autism, though, special interests (SpIns) are more than a pastime. It’s a focus so absorbing that everything else can fade into the background. It can feel like a calling, even a core part of their identity. A special interest isn’t just something they enjoy: it becomes a defining piece of who they are.

As Wikipedia explains: “Special interests [in Autistic people]…are more intense than typical interests, such as hobbies, and may take up much of a person’s free time. A person with a special interest will often hyperfocus on their special interest for hours, want to learn as much as possible on the topic, collect related items, and incorporate their special interest into play and art.”

Take trains. Plenty of people without Autism like trains. But an Autistic person with a special interest in trains doesn’t simply “like” them. They devour books about trains, memorize technical details, watch hours of YouTube videos, collect and catalog models, visit museums and stations, and wear train‑themed clothing.

Prosper Health explains: “While neurotypical (NT) hobbies are usually casual, social, and flexible, autistic interests are less socially oriented and more all-consuming, frequently consuming significant time and money.”

In other words, someone without Autism may like trains, but someone with Autism becomes a person who loves trains. Their special interest isn’t just a hobby: it’s a passion, a lens for understanding the world, and often a meaningful part of their identity.

Special Interests vs. Hyperfixation

Special interests are often mistaken for hyperfixations. Autistic people can experience both — and the two can overlap — but they’re distinct traits with different roles in how an Autistic mind focuses and engages with the world.

A special interest is something that a person with Autism is interested in, often becoming a lifelong obsession; whereas a hyperfixation is something they are interested in for a moment.

Healthline explains the difference more clearly: “A special interest is a very focused interest in a particular topic,” while “hyperfixation is absorption in a task.”

“Typically, hyperfixation is dedicated to something you already find interesting or enjoyable,” Healthline explains. “You might increase your knowledge of the subject or improve your performance during hyperfixation. This means that special interests and hyperfixation could happen at the same time, even though they are not the same thing.”

In other words, while hyperfixations can often grow into special interests, and people with Autism can often find themselves hyperfixated on their special interest, not every special interest is a hyperfixation and vice versa.

When Special Interests Become Problematic

Special interests are quite common in people with Autism. As Wikipedia explains, “Approximately 75% to 95% of autistic individuals develop intense, specialized interests.”

While these special interests may be as healthy as any other ordinary interest or hobby among people without Autism, as with many Autistic traits, special interests can often pose challenges with an Autistic person’s health, well-being, or relationships.

People with Autism can often hyperfocus on their special interests almost to the point of neglecting their personal care, school, or daily responsibilities. Such intense focus can prove disruptive, even resulting in meltdowns (especially among very young children) when transitioning between activities or being forced to stop.

How to Help Your Child Manage Special Interests

Fortunately, for parents and caregivers, special interests are easy to navigate when given proper care and attention. Arizona Autism United offers five practical strategies:

1. Recognizing and Acknowledging Your Child’s Special Interests. Begin by genuinely noticing what captivates your child. Instead of brushing off their enthusiasm as “just a phase,” show curiosity. Ask them what they like about it, let them teach you something, or spend a few minutes watching a related video together. This kind of engagement communicates acceptance and helps your child feel understood.

2. Incorporating Interests into Daily Routines and Activities. Special interests can be woven into everyday life. If your child loves trains, you might count toy train cars during a morning routine, read a train-themed book before bed, or use train stickers as part of a visual schedule. Integrating interests into daily routines helps maintain engagement and makes learning feel familiar and fun.

3. Balancing Indulgence with Setting Limits. Setting boundaries helps your child understand when it’s appropriate to dive in and when it’s time to shift gears. For example, you might allow 30 minutes of talking about or engaging with their interest after school, but explain that during dinner or homework time, the focus needs to be elsewhere. Clear, predictable limits help children enjoy their interests without becoming overwhelmed by them.

4. Supporting Social Skills Development While Respecting Interests. Special interests can be a powerful tool for social growth. If your child loves trains, consider enrolling them in a model train club. If they’re fascinated by animals, a local nature group or library program might offer opportunities. Overall, focus on helping them share their interests in ways that feel comfortable and respectful for everyone involved.

5. Seeking Professional Guidance When Necessary. If a special interest begins to interfere with daily functioning, consider consulting a therapist, educator, or autism specialist. Professionals can help identify whether the interest is serving as a coping mechanism, a communication tool, or a source of stress, and they can offer personalized strategies to restore balance.

Overall, special interests aren’t obstacles so much as natural expressions of how people with Autism think, learn, and make sense of the world. With the right support, those interests can become powerful tools for growth.

Helping a child with Autism build skills beyond their favorite topic is valuable, but their passions don’t have to limit them—far from it. Instead of becoming “Calvin,” boxed into learning only what fascinates them, their interests can become the doorway that helps them learn everything else.