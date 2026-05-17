Dundee Man Pleads Guilty And Will Spend 3 Years In Prison For Road Rage Incident

A road rage incident along Lake Hatchineha Road between Haines City and Poinciana that investigators say ended with gunfire into another vehicle has now resulted in a prison sentence, with the suspect’s own 911 call and dash camera footage playing a major role in the case.

Court records show Joseph Martinez accepted a plea deal in connection to the June 2025 incident near the Lake Hatchineha Road and Smith Road area, in East Polk County.

Joseph Martinez

Martinez was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm after deputies alleged he fired into another occupied vehicle during the confrontation.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, tensions escalated after another driver allegedly tailgated Martinez while both vehicles were traveling eastbound toward Poinciana.

Investigators said the victim eventually passed Martinez and brake-checked his vehicle before Martinez attempted to pass the other driver. During that maneuver, deputies say a firearm discharged from Martinez’s vehicle, striking the victim’s car and shattering a passenger-side window.

The victim later reported hearing another loud bang moments later before seeing the driver’s side window shatter as well.

But according to investigators, one of the biggest pieces of evidence in the case came directly from Martinez himself.

Deputies say Martinez immediately pulled over after the incident and called 911. During the investigation, Martinez also voluntarily handed over dash camera footage from inside his vehicle.

According to the affidavit, detectives later reviewed the video and identified audio that appeared consistent with a firearm discharging during the confrontation.

Investigators also located damage on the victim’s vehicle that they said was consistent with a projectile strike, including damage to the driver’s side door and what appeared to be a lodged projectile inside the seat. The affidavit stated the damage appeared consistent with a 9mm round.

Despite originally facing an attempted second-degree murder charge carrying a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison, court records show Martinez ultimately entered a negotiated plea to a reduced charge of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

As part of the plea agreement filed May 15, 2026, Martinez was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 36 months in state prison followed by 60 months of probation.

Court records also prohibit Martinez from possessing firearms, weapons, or ammunition while on probation and require him to have no contact with the victim.