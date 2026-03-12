77.4 F
Lake Wales
Thursday, March 12, 2026
Allison
Polk County Parks & Recreation Hosting Free Sensory Play Event for Kids in Lakeland

Families with children ages 5 to 11 are invited to take part in a fun and engaging sensory play event hosted by Polk County Parks & Recreation this weekend.

The free event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on March 14 at the Medulla Resource Center.

Designed especially for elementary school-aged children, the afternoon will feature a variety of sensory-rich activities that encourage kids to explore using all five senses—sight, sound, touch, taste, and smell. Organizers say the event will also include plenty of active play opportunities to keep children moving and engaged.

The gathering aims to provide a welcoming, family-friendly environment where children can learn, create, and discover while families enjoy time together in the community.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (863) 647-4035.

Flyer courtesy of Polk County Parks and Rec
