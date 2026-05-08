One Movie Later: Michael is a Good Biopic, But One That Simplifies a Complicated Musical Legacy

by James Coulter

Michael Jackson was a complicated person with an equally complicated legacy. On one hand, his groundbreaking music and choreography made him a global pop icon; on the other hand, allegations and controversies later in his life would tarnish an otherwise shining legacy.

It’s no surprise, then, that a biopic about his early life and career has sparked an equally complicated response: audiences praise the lead performance for capturing Jackson’s essence, while critics dismiss the film as a glossy, selective tribute.

Nevertheless, Michael opened to record-breaking numbers, earning $97 million domestically and $217 million worldwide, making it one of the strongest biopic debuts ever. But did this film deserve the same rise in success as its subject? Or did that success rely solely on spectacle while sanding off the rougher edges of Jackson’s life?

Michael traces the titular musician’s career path from the Jackson 5’s lead singer to a 1980s popstar sensation, framing his rise against the shadow of an overbearing, abusive father. It follows him through punishing rehearsals and childhood beatings, his bold leap into a solo career, and the eventual break that let him define himself on his own terms.

Let’s cut to the chase: if you’re expecting a warts-and-all presentation that shows the titular musician’s good, bad, and ugly sides, then this isn’t the movie for you. This biopic focuses solely on his early life and career, making the wise (if not controversial) decision to end the film at the peak of his career in the late-80s, long before the serious accusations against him came to light.

The result is an admittedly glossy (if not sanitized) portrayal of the late musician that, while highlighting the darker aspects of his childhood being raised by an abusive father, still sands off the rougher edges of his life and omits his later controversies and allegations (mostly due to legal reasons), thus allowing the audience to enjoy a “squeaky-clean” presentation of him and his greatest hits. As such, many critics have understandably criticized the film as being a curated “advertisement” for the artist’s songs.

Not helping matters is how the film does little to reinvent the musical biopic, choosing instead to take the safe route of following the regular plot beats and conventions of similar films. Essentially, if you’ve seen Ray, Walk the Line, and Bohemian Rhapsody, you know what to expect from Michael.

Nevertheless, Michael still manages to provide an entertaining look at one of the most entertaining pop stars of the 1980s. Needless to say, if you love Michael Jackson’s music, you are going to love watching this movie, especially with its faithful recreations of his most famous music videos and performances.

Undoubtedly, Jaafar Jackson carries the movie with his performance as the lead role. As the real-life nephew of the titular musician, not only does he manage to look and sound like his late uncle, but he also effortlessly emulates his iconic singing voice and dance moves. I was genuinely surprised when I watched what I assumed to be footage of the original music videos, only to learn it was a recreation for the film!

And while the film may soften and streamline the musician’s life, its simplicity still lands. It shapes an emotionally driven portrait of a young artist enduring his father’s cruelty, then breaking away to become not just a formidable performer, but a fully realized person in his own right. Essentially, the arc plays like a pop‑era Cinderella story fitting for a Disney-obsessed artist.

I enjoyed this movie immensely. It taught me many things I didn’t know about the King of Pop, like how he loved and even owned several exotic animals, like a giraffe and a llama, and how he became one of the first black artists on MTV. (Hard to believe television was still racially segregated even in the 80s!) And as someone who also endured an abusive parent and often sought comfort and refuge in Disney movies and fantasy stories, I especially found myself empathizing with him.

The movie works, it’s genuinely good! But, like its subject, it’s far from flawless. Its most notable flaw is the choice to spotlight only the artist’s brighter chapters while sidestepping the darker turns that defined his later life. Overall, if you love Michael Jackson and his music, you’ll probably love this movie. In fact, it’s most likely that you’ve already watched it, considering how much it made at the box office.