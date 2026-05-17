Two Dead After Early Morning Crash on U.S. 27 in Davenport

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit investigated a two-vehicle crash early this morning in Davenport that resulted in two deaths.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Genesis G70 being driven by a 21-year-old Summerfield , FL man was heading southbound on U.S. Hwy 27 approaching a solid red light near California Blvd.

when it struck a Ford Explorer that was stopped at the light, causing fatal injures to the driver of the Genesis. He was not wearing a seat belt. His passenger, a 30-year-old Davenport woman, was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries; she succumbed to those injuries at the hospital.

The driver of the Explorer, a 31-year-old Davenport man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital; he is expected to recover.

The crash occurred around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2026. The investigation is ongoing, but no charges are anticipated.