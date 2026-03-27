Ridge Community High School to Host First-Ever Sunny Bolts Market This Weekend

Ridge Community High School is inviting the community out for a fun-filled day as it hosts the first annual Sunny Bolts Market on Saturday, March 28.

Organized by the school’s Civics Leadership Academy, the weekend market promises something for everyone — from food and shopping to family-friendly activities and seasonal fun.

Guests can enjoy a variety of food trucks serving up delicious eats from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., along with local businesses, student clubs, books, games, and more set up throughout the event.

One of the biggest highlights of the day will be three Easter egg hunts, giving kids multiple chances to join in on the excitement.

The event will take place at:

📍 500 Orchid Drive, Davenport, FL 33837

Families, students, and community members are all encouraged to attend and support this new tradition at Ridge Community High School.

With plenty of activities, shopping, and festive fun, the Sunny Bolts Market is shaping up to be a can’t-miss community celebration.