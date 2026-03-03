Winter Haven Native & Florida Southern College Graduate Killed While Serving His Country In Kuwait

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Winter Haven soldier who built a distinguished career in the U.S. Army Reserve has been identified as one of several American service members killed during a drone attack in Kuwait as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

According to the Department of Defense, Captain Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, died March 1, 2026, at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, during what officials described as an unmanned aircraft system attack targeting U.S. forces.

Khork was one of four soldiers from the 103rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) who died in the attack.

Also killed were:

• Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska

• Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota

• Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa

The Department of Defense said the incident remains under investigation.

Captain Khork served as a military police officer in the U.S. Army Reserve and was part of the 317th Military Police Battalion within the 290th Military Police Brigade, a unit headquartered in Florida.

His leadership within the military police community had already drawn national recognition. In 2025, the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 317th MP Battalion — led by Khork — received the prestigious Maj. Gen. Harry H. Bandholtz Award, recognizing the top military police unit in the U.S. Army Reserve for the year.

Captain Khork Accepting Prestigious Maj Gen Harry H Bandholtz Award For The Unit He Led

Khork’s military career began in 2009 when he enlisted in the National Guard. He later commissioned as an officer in the Army Reserve in 2014, becoming a military police officer.

Over the years, Khork deployed and served in several locations around the world, including:

• Saudi Arabia in 2018

• Guantanamo Bay, Cuba in 2021

• Poland in 2024

He had also earned multiple military decorations during his service, including the Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon, among others.

Outside of the military, Khork was also recognized for his academic achievements. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida Southern College in Lakeland, just a short distance from his hometown of Winter Haven.

Khork also contributed to professional military publications, writing about the future of military police operations and leadership challenges in modern warfare.

In one article discussing the evolution of military police roles, Khork wrote that soldiers must be prepared to adapt to rapidly changing technology and global challenges while maintaining their commitment to protecting others and upholding standards of humane treatment.

A friend took to social media to remember Khork as someone who was always there for him and others even when he had nothing to his name and never complained about it

Military leaders expressed condolences following the deaths.

“We honor our fallen heroes, who served fearlessly and selflessly in defense of our nation,” said Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of the Army Reserve and Commanding General of U.S. Army Reserve Command. “Their sacrifice, and the sacrifices of their families, will never be forgotten.”

The attack occurred amid escalating conflict in the Middle East following recent U.S. military operations targeting Iranian missile infrastructure.

As of Monday, U.S. officials reported that multiple American service members have been killed and others wounded during the ongoing operation.

For the Winter Haven community, however, the loss is deeply personal.

Captain Khork is being remembered not only as a decorated officer but as a local soldier who dedicated his life to service.

Editors Note: We thank the U.S. Army Reserve Command Public Affairs Office, in Fort Bragg, N.C. for contributing some details to this article.