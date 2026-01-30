Want to Know What to Expect for Rockin on the Chain 2026? Check Out What Happened Last Year!

by James Coulter



If you’re looking to have a good time for a good cause, then come on down to Rockin on the Chain, happening at Tanner’s Lakeside in Winter Haven from Fri. Apr. 10 to Sun. Apr. 12, 2026.



If you want a good idea of what this year’s event will be like, then take a look back at last year’s event!



Three days. 27 bands. $25,000 for a local school. $90,000 for a local organization. That was the outcome of Rockin on the Chain.



Last April, the annual fundraiser celebrated its 3rd year with more than two dozen bands performing over the weekend, including performances by musicians like Kai7en, a local musician with Autism.



And what brought so many people to the scenic shores of Lake May in Winter Haven? Aside from good music, the opportunity to raise proceeds for local individuals with Autism and other special needs.



“100 percent of the net proceeds for this year will stay right here in Polk County to support families affected by Autism,” announced Joey Foley, the head event planner and master of ceremonies.



The event brought together many people with Autism to share their life experiences, including this local reporter.



“My Autism is not a source of shame for me; it is who I am,” said James Coulter, reporter for the Daily Ridge, who spoke during the event. “And if anyone has a problem with that, well, that should be a source of shame for them.”



Rockin on the Chain originally started in 2015 as Rockin on the River, spearheaded by John Straughn, another visionary gentleman. One of its founding members, Tom Roisad, was honored with a plaque set at the event’s venue, Tanner’s Lakeside.



“For your commitment and dedication to the special needs and Autism, Rockin on the River and Rockin on the Chain will always be grateful,” said John Straughn, presenting the plaque.



Last year’s event raised more than $90,000 for the Winter Haven Foundation and $25,000 for Victory Ridge Academy, a special needs school in Lake Wales.



“We had a nice chunk of change that was leftover that we had to find a home for,” Joey Foley said, presenting the check. “So, we all decided that Victory Ridge was a great place for that home.”



Rockin on the Chain has grown bigger and better since its inception, and it hopes to continue moving forward with that momentum going into 2026.



“We got the kids zone set up, we got the food vendors here, we got more music than you can stir with a stick,” Joey Foley said. “You guys, come on out, be with us, help us for a great cause. It’s all about Autism, and we want you to join us.”



Rockin on the Chain 2025 was covered on the Chattin on the Ridge podcast. Listen to it on Acast:

https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/minisode-25-rockin-on-the-chain-2025-recap