Driver Facing Felony Charges After Running Light, Stop Signs, Striking Motorcycle Then Fleeing On Foot

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

PCSO deputies arrested a Dundee woman who critically injured a motorcyclist with her vehicle then fled the scene at approximately 5:39 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at the intersection of W. Central Avenue and 2nd Street NW in Winter Haven.

According to evidence and witness statements, 55‑year‑old Cresenciana Maziniswas traveling eastbound in a Honda CRV on W. Central Avenue at a high rate of speed. Mazinis failed to stop—or even slow down—for one red light and two stop signs. At the same time, a 2001 Harley‑Davidson motorcycle was entering the intersection southbound on 2nd Street NW when the Honda struck the right side of the motorcycle.

The impact redirected the motorcycle, and the rider was fully ejected, landing on the hood of the Honda and being carried approximately 25 feet before falling to the ground.

Mazinis immediately exited her vehicle and fled the scene on foot. Witnesses attempted to stop her, but she refused and continued walking away. 911 callers provided a description, and Winter Haven Police officers located her about two blocks from the crash. She attempted to avoid officers before being detained. She provided no information at the scene, stating she had somewhere else to be, and later complained of a leg injury. She was transported to a local hospital, treated, and released into the custody of law enforcement.

First responders found the motorcyclist lying in the grass. He was airlifted to a local hospital with severe injuries, including multiple broken bones in his legs and feet and a traumatic head injury. He was not wearing a helmet.

Mazinis was arrested and charged with reckless driving with serious bodily injury (F3) and leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury (F2). She was also charged with violation of probation for a prior 2024 trespassing case. Because she refused to sign the citations issued to her, deputies added an additional misdemeanor charge of refusal to sign citations (M2).

“This driver left a man on the ground with life‑threatening injuries and tried to flee from her responsibility. We are grateful for the witnesses who stayed at the scene and immediately called 911 with a description of the driver — their quick actions helped our deputies and the Winter Haven Police Department locate her and make sure she was held accountable.” — Grady Judd, Sheriff