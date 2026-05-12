Winter Haven’s South Lake Howard Nature Park Continues Transformation

Construction continues at the South Lake Howard Nature Park expansion project in Winter Haven, as crews work on new recreational amenities, trail improvements, and stormwater infrastructure designed to enhance both the park experience and the health of Lake Howard.

Construction continues at South Lake Howard Nature Trail

The project has been underway since 2024, with multiple phases planned through 2026. Recent work visible at the park includes playground installation, expanded boardwalks and trails, new parking and sidewalk improvements, and additional landscaping around the nature area.

The park, located off Lake Howard Drive SW, has long been known as one of Winter Haven’s quieter outdoor destinations, offering a boardwalk through wetlands, wildlife viewing opportunities, walking trails, and access to the Chain of Lakes Trail system. The nature park also serves a larger environmental purpose by helping filter and treat stormwater runoff before it reaches Lake Howard.

Lake Howard nature Trail in Winter Haven Florida

According to the City of Winter Haven, the expansion project includes additional stormwater and wetland infrastructure intended to improve water quality while also creating additional wildlife habitat. Recreational additions tied to the project include expanded trail networks, picnic areas, a playground, kayak launch access, fishing areas, boardwalks, shade structures, and future disc golf elements.

The project is being funded through a combination of grants, city funds, stormwater funding, and impact fees associated with new development. City officials previously noted that portions of the funding are tied specifically to stormwater improvements and environmental restoration efforts around the lake system.

South Lake Howard Nature Park has become increasingly popular with walkers, cyclists, birdwatchers, and photographers over the years due to its scenic wetlands and wildlife. Birds commonly seen in the area include herons, egrets, osprey, and other native species. The park also serves as a gateway connection to portions of the Chain of Lakes Trail.

What appears to be a juvenile Limpkin One of the many birds and wildlife around the trail

Some portions of the walking trail remain temporarily closed during active construction, according to signage posted at the site. Current city updates indicate work on parking, sidewalks, and playground features is ongoing as the multi-phase expansion moves forward.