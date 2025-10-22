Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation Places 76th AED at Avon Park Moose Lodge in ‘Pay It Forward’ Initiative

Avon Park, FL – October 22, 2025 – The Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation (CCF) continues its lifesaving mission across Central Florida with the placement of its 76th automated external defibrillator (AED) at the Highlands County Moose Lodge #2494 in Avon Park. This donation, made on October 9, was facilitated through the foundation’s “Pay It Forward” program, courtesy of the Arcadia Moose Lodge #1327.

Founded by Melanie Brown Culpepper Beilke in honor of her late husband, Michael Culpepper, the nonprofit organization has been dedicated to increasing access to AEDs in Polk County and surrounding areas since its inception. The foundation places at least two AEDs per month in community locations, often in collaboration with local businesses and organizations, to help prevent sudden cardiac arrest tragedies.

The “Pay It Forward” initiative allows recipients of previous AED donations to nominate and support the placement of a new device at another site. In this case, the Arcadia Moose Lodge, which received an AED from CCF back in March, chose to extend the gesture to the Highlands County Moose Lodge.

William Walker, Administrator of the Arcadia Moose Lodge, shared insights into the decision the Administrator of the Arcadia Moose Lodge. Walker has been a member for 22 years and Administrator for 3 years.

Explaining the choice, Walker noted, “We chose Highlands County Moose Lodge because they were the only Moose Lodge in our district that did not have an AED. Our district consists of 5 lodges: Arcadia, Highlands County, Lake Placid, Sebring, and Wauchula.”

The event included an AED demonstration led by Eric Shimcus, which Walker described positively: “The training was informative, professional, and he spoke at a level that non-healthcare persons could understand.”

As a retired firefighter and paramedic with 36 years of experience, Walker emphasized the critical role of AEDs in emergencies. “As a retired Firefighter/Paramedic working in the field for 36 years, I know the importance of having an AED available and applaud the efforts of the CCF,” he added.

The Highlands County Moose Lodge, located at 1318 W Bell St. in Avon Park, serves as a community hub with events, entertainment, and gatherings. This new AED enhances safety for members and visitors, aligning with the Moose Fraternity’s commitment to community welfare.

CCF’s efforts have now resulted in over 76 AED placements, including recent donations to locations like Youth For Christ of Polk County and Winter Haven High School’s baseball team. The foundation also provides scholarships and raises awareness about cardiac health.

For more information on Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation or to support their initiatives, check out there Facebook Page. Saving lives matters, and through partnerships like this, communities in Florida are becoming safer one AED at a time.