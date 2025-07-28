Youth For Christ of Polk County Receives 70th AED from Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation

Polk County, FL – July 28, 2025 – Youth For Christ of Polk County (YFC) is honored to be the recipient of the 70th Automated External Defibrillator (AED) placed in the community by Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation (CCF). This significant milestone underscores CCF’s unwavering commitment to enhancing pre-hospital emergency care across Polk County.

Eric Holm, Executive Director of YFC since 2019, expressed deep gratitude for the donation. “Youth For Christ serves nearly 300 young people each week through our 13 City Life neighborhood groups, two Juvenile Justice Ministry sites, summer camps, and special events,” Holm said. “Our programs, including wilderness summer camps in remote areas, require us to be prepared for emergencies. This AED provides an essential layer of safety, ensuring we can respond effectively if a cardiac emergency occurs.”

YFC is a faith-based nonprofit dedicated to reaching young people with the hope of Jesus, fostering spiritual growth, life skills, and strong character. Supported entirely by community donations from individuals, churches, and businesses, YFC creates safe spaces for youth to feel seen, valued, and loved, regardless of their faith background.

Holm, who has served as a first responder and currently acts as a Chaplain with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, emphasized the critical need for accessible lifesaving equipment. “I’ve seen firsthand how the availability of tools like AEDs can change outcomes in emergencies,” he shared. “Melanie Brown Culpepper and the CCF team are not only educating our community but also providing these vital resources. Their work is truly transformative.”

The AED presentation included a comprehensive demonstration by Paramedic Eric Shimcus, alongside Melanie and Brian Culpepper. “The training was incredibly valuable,” Holm noted. “Eric’s clear explanation and live demonstration equipped our team with the knowledge and confidence to use this lifesaving equipment effectively.”

Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation was born out of tragedy, yet Melanie Brown Culpepper has channeled her loss into a powerful mission to place an AED on every block in the community. Through fundraising events and generous donations, CCF continues to make Polk County safer. Holm encourages the community to support CCF’s efforts, stating, “One day, it could be you or someone you love whose life is saved by their mission.”

For more information about Youth For Christ of Polk County, visit their Facebook page. To learn more about Culpepper's Cardiac Foundation and how to support their mission, visit their Facebook page.