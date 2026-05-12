Commissioner Santiago Will Not Seek Re-election to Third Term

Polk County Board of County Commissioner Martha Santiago has announced she will not seek re-election for a third term on the commission.

Santiago, who was first elected to the Board of County Commissioners in November 2018 and re-elected in November 2022, said she is ready to begin the next chapter of her life. She is currently serving as the board chairperson.

“I have been blessed to accomplish many of the things I set out to do when I first decided to run for the county commission. I am proud to have served Polk County well and to have remained focused on the key priorities I set during my tenure, including ensuring our citizens’ safety, improving infrastructure, and supporting the county’s economic initiative to create jobs. It is now time to turn it over to someone else who also has a vision for what they hope to accomplish as a county commissioner,” Santiago said.

She shared she is looking forward to traveling more with her husband, Alex, and to spending more time with her adult children and her grandchildren.

Santiago, who began and has spent most of her career as an educator, is the owner of Leadership Consultants, LLC. She began her teaching career in 1978 and later became a school and district administrator for the Polk County Public School system. Santiago then worked at Polk State College where she served as a board trustee, Dean of Academic Affairs and Provost. Santiago earned her doctoral degree from the University of South Florida.

“My purpose in life is to serve others. I would like to thank the residents for trusting in me to serve as their commissioner for the past eight years,” she said. “I love Polk County and will continue working with local organizations and in the community to ensure Polk is the best county in which to live, work, and raise a family. Who knows what the next chapter will bring? I can’t wait to find out.”

Press Release by Polk County Government Florida