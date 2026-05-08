Pilot Walks Away After Plane Makes Emergency Landing Near South Lakeland Airport

A pilot escaped injury Friday evening after a small aircraft crashed west of Mulberry following reported engine trouble shortly after takeoff.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of the crash at approximately 8:04 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2026.

When first responders arrived, they located a single-seat fixed-wing aircraft overturned in a grassy area near SR 60 and County Line Road. Authorities said the pilot, who was the only person on board, was not injured.

Investigators say the plane had taken off from South Lakeland Airport in Mulberry when it reportedly began experiencing engine trouble shortly after departure.

The pilot was able to locate an open grassy area to attempt an emergency landing. After touching down, the aircraft flipped onto its top while slowing to a stop.

PCSO said the necessary agencies are being notified regarding the incident.