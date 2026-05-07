AED No. 92 Placed at ECHO of Riverview Through Pay-It-Forward Donation from HCA Brandon Hospital

ECHO of Riverview recently received AED unit No. 92 as part of a pay-it-forward donation from HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, strengthening emergency preparedness and cardiac response capabilities within the community resource center. The donation was made possible through the ongoing partnership between HCA Healthcare and the Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation (CCF), an organization dedicated to expanding access to life-saving AEDs and CPR awareness.

Community Partnership Behind AED No. 92

Simeon B., Resource Center Manager at ECHO of Riverview, highlighted the importance of community support in sustaining the organization’s mission.

Simeon shared, “It’s amazing to be supported by our community’s healthcare systems. We do great work at ECHO and local businesses and organizations help us to continue to make an impact in our area.”

He noted that the connection to HCA was established through organizational leadership and ongoing outreach partnerships.

“Connected through our CEO, Eleanor Saunders, HCA is a business support partner in our operations and community outreach. We appreciate their donation!”

Simeon also acknowledged the story behind the Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation, emphasizing the meaning behind its mission.

“CCF has an amazing backstory; it is often out of our greatest losses that we’re able to see a way to make a difference in the lives of people around us. Melanie is so courageous in sharing her experience and getting places outfitted/trained to be able to provide emergency support when needed.”

Personal Connection and Purpose Behind the Mission

Rebecca Gustafson, a Realtor with Keller Williams and property manager for TCS Management, shared a deeply personal connection to HCA Brandon Hospital and the mission behind AED expansion efforts.

She began her healthcare journey in 2021 when she earned her CNA and joined HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, later working on the Progressive Care Unit caring for cardiac patients.

Rebecca reflected on the personal significance of her start date:

Her official start date “was October 18th, which would have been my brother’s 43rd birthday, making the day even more meaningful since it was just over a year since he passed.”

She described how working with cardiac patients became a way to honor her brother’s memory.

“From the moment I began working directly with patients and met the incredible team on the floor, I knew I was exactly where I was meant to be.”

Connection to Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation

Rebecca also shared her personal connection to Melanie Brown Culpepper and the foundation’s origins following the sudden loss of her brother Michael.

She said, “He couldn’t say enough great things about her; Of course he thought she was absolutely beautiful, but he was was so proud of the work she was doing raising money for various charities, all while running her salon full time.”

Following his passing, Rebecca described the devastating impact on their family and the transformation that followed.

“She poured her heart and soul into it, transforming her grief into purpose, and through that work, she’s helping others while keeping his legacy alive.”

She added, “The Culpepper Cardiac Foundation is more than an organization, it is a living, breathing legacy of my brother.”

AED Training Experience

Rebecca praised the AED demonstration led by paramedic Eric Shimkus, noting its depth and emotional significance.

“I was very impressed with Eric Shimkus. I walked away having learned new things that I hadn’t learned in previous AED trainings.”

She also reflected on the personal meaning behind his involvement.

“Knowing that Eric was one of the EMTs who responded to my brother makes it even more meaningful.”

Her message emphasized urgency and awareness:

“Learn CPR and how to use an AED. Pay attention to where AEDs are located when you’re out. In an emergency, you could be the difference between life and death.”

HCA’s Commitment to Community Impact

Laura Stauter, Communication and Community Engagement Director for HCA Healthcare, emphasized the broader purpose behind the AED donation and partnership with ECHO of Riverview.

She explained that supporting ECHO aligns with addressing critical community needs.

“ECHO of Riverview does so much to help our neighbors in the community in need.”

Laura noted that many individuals facing food insecurity may also be at increased medical risk.

“Often times when someone is wondering where their next meal will come from, their healthcare is the last thing on their mind. And often times, these community members are at high risk for cardiac events.”

She added that placing AEDs in community spaces has both practical and educational value.

“AEDs do save lives. We see it every day in the hospital and out in the community with paramedics.”

Strength of the Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation

Laura highlighted the growing influence of the foundation and its continued outreach.

“The growth and impact of CCF can not only be measured by the number of AEDs placed over the last few years, but in the awareness raised in the community.”

She described the long-term effect as lasting and meaningful.

“That domino effect is one that will continue for a very long time.”

A Mission Focused on Saving Lives

The placement of AED No. 92 at ECHO of Riverview represents more than equipment delivery—it reflects a collaboration between healthcare providers, community organizations, and individuals driven by personal loss and purpose.

Through education, awareness, and access to life-saving tools, the partnership between HCA Brandon Hospital, Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation, and ECHO of Riverview continues to expand its impact across the community—one AED at a time.

For more information about CCF, visit https://culpepperaed.com.